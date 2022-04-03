The 'Gluten Free Life' taste test Katz cinnamon rolls & cupcakes

-:Katz Caramel Apple Cupcake-: Katz Facebook Page-:

The Gluten Free Life with Lashaun Turner introduces and reviews ready-to-go meal and snack products that are certified gluten free, as well as discussion & tips on gluten-free living.

In today’s post I will be sharing my impressions of several Katz Gluten Free Snacks.

Katz

As I began the gluten-free journey one of the first food items I searched for were snacks. I came across Katz on Amazon and ordered them.

The company is located in New York and according to their literature, products are free of gluten, dairy, nuts, preservatives, and dyes.

The cupcakes were delivered frozen and are meant to be kept that way until ready to eat.

For best results, Thaw the Crème Cakes about 2 hours before serving. Or Heat for 10 seconds when frozen - Heating times may vary.- Katz Gluten Free

Lemon Crème Filled Cupcakes

I’ll list the ingredients only for the first cupcake I tried. As you can see one of the first ingredients is sugar. That became a con in my impression – which I’ll share below.

Ingredients:

Eggs Sugar, Water, Confectioners’ sugar (sugar, corn starch). Gluten free flour (brown rice flour, white rice flour, corn starch, tapioca starch, potato starch, potato flour, Canola oil, Palm oil, Lemon puree, Lemon juice, Honey, Natural lemon flavor, Baking powder (sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium bicarbonate, corn starch, monocalcium phosphate) Salt, Xanthan gum, Pure vanilla extract , Lemon oil Sunflower lecithin, Vegetable gums, Organic fiber Ascorbic acid, Citric acid, Beta carotene, Agar, Calcium carbonate, Calcium sulfate.-Katz Gluten Free

Cinnamon Rolls

Strawberry Crème Filled Cupcakes

Impression

All three of the products seemed high quality and the taste profiles were good. Lemon was lemony, etc. However, the products were all too sweet (for my taste) with up to 17gms of added sugars per cupcake.

I was also disappointed in that the cupcakes and cinnamon rolls were all of three (3) bites. They were very small. That made the sugar content even more outrageous.

Many who venture down the gluten-free journey are usually doing so for health considerations. Health-conscious individuals will not be happy with the sugar content.

These products were also expensive, and all things considered I personally won’t be purchasing them again.

Disclaimer: Lashaun has no affiliation with the company or product discussed in this article and has not received any compensation for its contents.