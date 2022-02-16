Riverside County Sheriff Hiring Fair March 26, 2022 at Ben Clark Training Center

Lashaun Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxoHF_0eGUQIf100
Police Officer::Pexels.com::_

The Ben Clark Training Center offers comprehensive law enforcement, fire, and correctional custody public safety training.

The center is located in Riverside, California to the west of interstate 215 and March Airforce Base.

Media Release

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department will be hosting a Career Fair and Expedited Hiring Event on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Ben Clark Training Center, 16791 Davis Avenue, Riverside CA. The event will take place from 8:00 AM- 1:00 PM and is open to all members of the public.

Department employees will be on-site to provide career information and assist anyone interested in a career in law enforcement and all current career openings within the Sheriff’s Department such as Deputy Sheriff Trainee, Correctional Deputy, 911 Dispatcher and more.

Department members from specialized teams and divisions, will be available to provide information about their assignments within our department. There will be static displays from various specialized teams such as SWAT Team, K-9 Unit, Aviation, SERT, Dive Team, and more.

For those ready to begin a career with the Department, written examinations and physical agility testing for Deputy Sheriff Trainee and Correctional Deputy will be administered during the event and applicants passing both can begin the background process in one day.

Interested applicants can pre-register at joinrsd.org or using the QR code on the attached flyer. Walk-ins are also welcome to attend and will be assisted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wovmp_0eGUQIf100
RUSD FLYER--::Riverside County Sheriff==""

The Riverside County Sheriff Department serves unincorporated areas of Riverside County as well as some of the incorporated cities in the county by contract

Lashaun is a MEDIA ENTREPRENEUR, Viral Content Creator and Reporter covering Local Stories, Food, Crime, Politics, Travel, Artists & Events.

