Another L.A Rapper gone too soon. R.I.P Slim 400. Our culture is killing us & it needs to stop!

Rapper Slim 400--:: Courtesy Slim 400 Instagram-:

On Wednesday December 8, 2021, we learned sadly that another up & coming rapper was shot and killed in Inglewood.

Compton rapper, Vincent Cohran, stage name Slim 400, was gunned down in Inglewood, in an attack that was caught on surveillance video, as he sat in a parked car.

Inglewood PD said patrolling officers heard gunshots ring out around 7:50 p.m. and began searching the area. Shortly after, officers discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of 7th and Manchester avenues. Police confirmed the victim was Vincent Cohran, also known as Slim 400.-Fox News

Slim joins a long list of rappers who met untimely violent deaths. Names like Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, King Von, and just recently Young Dolph who Slim had collaborated with and ironically paid tribute to in his last IG story.

Slim 400--:: Courtesy of Slim 400blk Instagram

Slim had previously survived 9-gun shot wounds back in 2019. Slim had fully recovered and returned to making music. The day before his death he had released a music video -Caviar Gold (IceWata).

Rappers are losing their lives at the hands of street politics, rival gang members, or by those who are jealous and envious.

And too many times it’s at the hands of someone who looked like them, which, mirrors the bigger festering problem of black-on-black crime we are seeing in our communities.

Our Culture Is Killing Us

Recently conservative commentator Candace Owens made a statement on the Tucker Carlson show that caused quite a backlash:

Black Americans are the most murderous group in America by race,”-Candace Owens

Anytime someone with influence says something like this they are called all kinds of self-hating coons.

Even saying or writing “black on black crime” will get you called out your name and racist by the "woke" in our community.

As some choose to focus on either ignoring or attacking the messenger and not the message, our culture is continuously killing us.

Those who wish to pad the facts will cite that there are extenuating circumstances such as poverty, and, that most homicide victims in the United States are of the same race as the perpetrator.

JADED: Let me put it this way, I’ve been broke and hungry before, I never shot and killed anyone. I also (DGAF) about the other data among other groups- I care about us killing each other PERIOD!

It’s time we get off the talking points and do something before we completely extinguish the future of Black America.

Blacks are only 13% of the population in the U.S. and we are contributing to our own genocide! And for what- blocks you don't own, rap beefs, gold chains, tennis shoes, material things?

The Rap Game

Many fans, rappers, producers, and intellectuals defend hip-hop’s violence, both real and imagined, and its misogyny as a revolutionary cry of frustration from disempowered youth. - John H. McWhorter

When I heard of Slim’s death, I remembered that he was one of the many young rappers I had featured on my radio show about 5 years ago.

As I scrolled Slim 400 blk Instagram posts, I saw several other up coming rappers who also came through my show giving condolences. I noted their verified accounts.

I thought to myself, wow, some of these kids actually made it. Now if they would only stop dying in these streets in senseless acts especially at the hands of our own people.

Black America we need to fix this! Sincerely!

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--:: Lashaun Turner--:

This has solely been my JADED Opinion. You are welcome to yours in the comments.