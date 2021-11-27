Tamela Mann's “What Christmas Really Means” from the new movie, Soul Santa on BET Networks

Lashaun Turner

Tamela Mann has released her first-ever Christmas single, “What Christmas Really Means.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UQLJ8_0d7iMLw700
Tamela Mann “What Christmas Really Means.” ---::Courtesy/Permission granted by Vaughn Alvarez

The single is from her new movie, Soul Santa, which also stars Tamela’s husband, NAACP Image Award-Winning Actor/Comedian David Mann.

Tamela Mann makes millions laugh on the big and small screen while enjoying a unique personal double blessing.

The high-spirited, multi-talented singer and actress, who plays an executive for a struggling shopping mall where Santa Claus is the disguise of a businessman in trouble with the mob's money — was also able to work on set every day with husband, David Mann.

And even as she has entertained audiences with her acting over the years, Tamela has never strayed far from her first love of singing.

When given the opportunity to co-write and perform the film's featured Christmas song, she was honored to make the contribution of “What Christmas Really Means.”

“I’m so excited to share my first Christmas single because this is a very special season for me,” says Tamela. “For many it's the most wonderful time of the year, while for others it can be a challenging time. My hope is that this song encourages people to reach out to friends and family and enjoy being together this year.” - Tamela Mann- CR8 Agency

Tamela has always created art that encourages people and draws them closer to the Lord.

Her hit-laden music career includes such memorable songs as “Change Me,” “God Provides” and the unforgettable, Platinum-selling classic, “Take Me to the King.” Tamela has earned numerous accolades.

Soul Santa, executive produced by Tamela, David, who was also the music supervisor on the film, Brainstorm Media, and Reuben Cannon Entertainment, is directed by Terri Vaughn and now playing on the BET Network and BET+.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
ChristmasHolidaysMoviesEntertainmentGospel Music

Comments / 17

Published by

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade is Lashaun's views and opinions on various trending topics. Lashaun is a MEDIA ENTREPRENEUR, Viral Content Creator and Reporter covering Local Stories, Food, Crime, Politics, Travel, Artists & Events. Lashaun aka Lady I.M.PRE$S is a former NBC/CNBC Affiliate KCAA Broadcaster for "Cali's BEST" Radio Show airing on 102.3FM & 106.5FM from 2016-2020. Lashaun has been in the Media & P.R field for over 11 years and has interviewed an estimated 20k Celebrities and Entrepreneurs. Lashaun also produced & hosted Blaze Indie L.A TV show on LA's Channel 36 from 2014-2016

Los Angeles, CA
2274 followers

More from Lashaun Turner

Riverside, CA

Riverside: ‘Dhat Creole Grill’ Beignets, Bourbon Chicken, are bomb!

The I.E Soul Food Tour dines at ‘Dhat Creole Grill’ inside the Riverside Food Lab. The Riverside Food Lab is a unique and trendy environment that lends itself to the exploration of food and good times with friends, family, or on a date.

Read full story
California State

California bail reform in focus after tragic Waukesha Christmas parade massacre

In the aftermath of the tragic Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre, I can’t help but to reflect on the bail reform efforts that have been ongoing in California. Efforts that California Voters spoke against with their votes in 2020.

Read full story
Lake Elsinore, CA

'Felix's BBQ with Soul'-great dining experience. Let's Eat!

The I.E Soul Food Tour made a stop in Lake Elsinore recently to dine at Felix’s BBQ with Soul. Felix's BBQ with Soul ---:Courtesy of Felix's BBQ with Soul Facebook Page-: At Felix’s BBQ with Soul, it’s a confluence of Cajun and ‘que, gumbos and fried chicken, collard greens and red beans — a tasty mix, served at breakfast, lunch and dinner. -Felix's BBQ with Soul.

Read full story

Is Kamala Harris the worst Vice President in our lifetime?

I will give a disclaimer right off the bat, I did vote for Biden/Harris, and I’m here to admit I surely regret it!. Exasperation and dysfunction: Inside Kamala Harris' frustrating start as vice president- CNN.

Read full story
1043 comments
Riverside, CA

Olivia's Mexican Restaurant in Riverside: authentic food & good service

According to Olivia’s website, the owners started out in 1976 with food trucks that did very well. This led to a store and then eventually the opening of the restaurant. Tony Cabral's love of good food and dream of owning his own restaurant was realized after his marriage to Olivia Luis. His journey began in the bi-centennial year 1976. In 1978, he realized his dream and opened a restaurant in Riverside, California, naming it "Olivia's" after his wife- Olivia's Mexican Restaurant.

Read full story
20 comments
Riverside County, CA

Perris man arrested for multiple commercial burglaries & ID theft

On October 7, 2021, Moreno Valley Station deputies responded to a report of a past commercial burglary in the 13000 block of Perris Boulevard, city of Moreno Valley. The Moreno Valley Station Robbery Burglary Suppression Team (RBST) assumed the investigation and began following up on all leads.

Read full story
1 comments
Moreno Valley, CA

Pieology versus Shakey's pizza, which one is better?

Thought it would be fun to compare my favorite pizza place Shakey’s to a newer chain, Pieology. When looking at the online ratings for both, they are similar, with 4 stars out of 5, for each.

Read full story
5 comments
Murrieta, CA

Sharon’s Creole Kitchen in Murrieta. 'I.E Soul Food Tour'-Let's eat!

Seafood Gumbo at Sharon's Creole Kitchen--::Lashaun Turner--: One of the things I enjoy about the food tour is learning the origins of different types of food. On today’s stop we’ll visit Louisiana cuisine by way of Sharon’s Creole Kitchen in Murrieta.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Are Travis Scott and Drake responsible for what happened at Astroworld?

Travis Scott in the Crowd--:Courtesy of Travis Scott Facebook Page--: Authorities are still investigating the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival which left 8 dead and hundreds injured in what is being called a massive crowd surge.

Read full story
5 comments
Moreno Valley, CA

Gunshots ring out near Elm in Moreno Valley: Homicide investigation.

The Riverside County Sheriff department is asking the public for help with any information that would be pertinent to an active homicide investigation in the city of Moreno Valley.

Read full story
6 comments
Riverside County, CA

Fugitive with warrants in Texas & Arkansas arrested in San Jacinto

Mark Anthony McKay Arrest Mug Shot--:Riverside County Sheriff-: Deputies attempted to arrest Mark Anthony McKay, a 34-year-old male, 6’ 3’’ tall and weighing 200 pounds based on several warrants for his arrest, including outstanding warrants from Arkansas and Texas.

Read full story
6 comments
Menifee, CA

Texas Roadhouse known for steaks-but what about the BBQ?

Texas Roadhouse BBQ Ribs--:Courtesy Texas Roadhouse Facebook Page-: Today’s food experience comes from Texas Roadhouse, a full service, casual dining restaurant chain with over 400 restaurants in 48 states and 2 foreign countries.

Read full story
Wildomar, CA

'National Sandwich Day' 11/03/2021: Old Market Grill in Wildomar

November 3rd, is ‘National Sandwich Day’. Today I thought it appropriate to seek out and try something new to commemorate and pay homage to one of the greatest food inventions- the sandwich.

Read full story
Riverside County, CA

Temecula Valley Hospital nurse charged with stealing patient's credit card

Isabel Valdez Sheriff Mug Shot--:Riverside County Sheriff. The Riverside Sheriff’s department announce the arrest of a local woman for multiple fraud charges. According to the Sheriff's release of information on Friday, October 29, 2021, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Southwest Station served a fraud related search warrant in the 24000 block of Leafwood Drive in Murrieta.

Read full story
165 comments
Moreno Valley, CA

Flaming Grill in Moreno Valley, so-so food and poor customer service.

Usually when I write about a restaurant experience it’s more so about the food. This review, however, is going to focus on how customer service can impact one’s taste buds, in a negative way.

Read full story
5 comments

Rapper 'Fetty Wap' facing life in prison for conspiracy to distribute drugs

Six Individuals including rapper/actor Fetty Wap have been arrested for conspiracy to distribute more than 100 Kilograms of controlled substances on Long Island and in New Jersey.

Read full story
4 comments
Moreno Valley, CA

Woman arrested for illegal indoor Marijuana grow in Moreno Valley

The Riverside County Sheriff department announced an arrest stemming from an illegal marijuana grow operation in Moreno Valley. According to the release of information, the Moreno Valley Sheriff Station’s ‘Problem Oriented Police Team’ initiated an investigation into an illegal indoor marijuana cultivation operation.

Read full story
8 comments
Riverside, CA

Smokey Canyon BBQ in Riverside: Ribs & sauce are boss! Let's eat.

The latest stop on the 'I.E Soul Food Tour' with Lashaun Turner- is Smokey Canyon BBQ. Smokey Canyon BBQ is family owned and operated by husband and wife, Pam, and Dan Nusser. The restaurant is in the Canyon Crest Town Centre, in Riverside, and has been in business since 2007.

Read full story
3 comments

Sad news: Snoop Dogg's mom Beverly has passed away

Beverly Broadus GreenCourtesy of Beverly Broadus Green FB page. Sad news to report, we have learned west coast legend rapper Snoop Dogg’s mom Beverly, has passed away. Snoop and Beverly--:Courtesy of Beverly's Facebook Page.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy