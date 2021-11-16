Perris man arrested for multiple commercial burglaries & ID theft

Items seized in arrest--: Riverside County Sheriff

On October 7, 2021, Moreno Valley Station deputies responded to a report of a past commercial burglary in the 13000 block of Perris Boulevard, city of Moreno Valley.

The Moreno Valley Station Robbery Burglary Suppression Team (RBST) assumed the investigation and began following up on all leads.

According to the release of information, during the course of the investigation, Jaime Diaz, a 30-year-old resident of Perris was identified as the suspect in multiple commercial burglaries that occurred in the city of Moreno Valley.

The report states on November 9, 2021, about 8:00 AM, Moreno Valley Station RBST personnel served a search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of Deerhill Road, Perris.

During service of the search warrant, Jaime Diaz was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Several stolen items were identified as relating to multiple burglaries in the city of Moreno Valley and were recovered from the residence as well as from Diaz’ vehicle. There were also multiple items related to identity theft recovered from the home.

Diaz was later booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center on multiple felony charges related to burglary, fraud, and identity theft.

Diaz is described as having black hair, brown eyes, about 5’11 and weighing about 187 lbs. According to the JIMS inmate info system he was booked and released. Next court date is unknown at this time.

The Moreno Valley Station RBST believes there may be additional burglary and fraud victims and is asking anyone with additional information regarding this incident to contact Deputy Timothy Passalacqua at the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-486-6700