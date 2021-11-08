Gunshots ring out near Elm in Moreno Valley: Homicide investigation.

Crime Scene Tape--: Pexels.com::_

The Riverside County Sheriff department is asking the public for help with any information that would be pertinent to an active homicide investigation in the city of Moreno Valley.

According to an official release of information written by Sergeant Steve Brosche, on November 5, 2021, at 10:00 in the evening, deputies from the Moreno Valley station were called out to an area near Elm Avenue and Clover Court to investigate multiple reports of gunfire heard in the area.

According to the release, when the deputies arrived on scene, they located an adult male suffering a traumatic medical emergency. The man was later identified as, Haitham Arranaga, a 20 year-old resident of Perris California.

Deputies attempted cardio-pulmonary resuscitation- life saving measures, but the victim Arranaga, unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A homicide investigation was opened, and the case has been turned over to Investigators from the Central Homicide Unit and the Moreno Valley Station, both have assumed oversight of the investigation.

The police have not released any specific details of who the suspect(s) might be, or even how many suspects may have been involved.

The report indicates the suspect(s) fled the area prior to the deputies arrival, and their whereabouts are currently unknown.

The Riverside County Sheriff department say this is an active investigation and anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Navarrete of the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777 or Investigator Bowen at the Moreno Valley Station at 951-486-6700.