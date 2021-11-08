Moreno Valley, CA

Gunshots ring out near Elm in Moreno Valley: Homicide investigation.

Lashaun Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZawWL_0cowhixI00
Crime Scene Tape--:Pexels.com::_

The Riverside County Sheriff department is asking the public for help with any information that would be pertinent to an active homicide investigation in the city of Moreno Valley.

According to an official release of information written by Sergeant Steve Brosche, on November 5, 2021, at 10:00 in the evening, deputies from the Moreno Valley station were called out to an area near Elm Avenue and Clover Court to investigate multiple reports of gunfire heard in the area.

According to the release, when the deputies arrived on scene, they located an adult male suffering a traumatic medical emergency. The man was later identified as, Haitham Arranaga, a 20 year-old resident of Perris California.

Deputies attempted cardio-pulmonary resuscitation- life saving measures, but the victim Arranaga, unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A homicide investigation was opened, and the case has been turned over to Investigators from the Central Homicide Unit and the Moreno Valley Station, both have assumed oversight of the investigation.

The police have not released any specific details of who the suspect(s) might be, or even how many suspects may have been involved.

The report indicates the suspect(s) fled the area prior to the deputies arrival, and their whereabouts are currently unknown.

The Riverside County Sheriff department say this is an active investigation and anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Navarrete of the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777 or Investigator Bowen at the Moreno Valley Station at 951-486-6700.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade is Lashaun's views and opinions on various trending topics. Lashaun is a MEDIA ENTREPRENEUR, Viral Content Creator and Reporter covering Local Stories, Food, Crime, Politics, Travel, Artists & Events. Lashaun aka Lady I.M.PRE$S is a former NBC/CNBC Affiliate KCAA Broadcaster for "Cali's BEST" Radio Show airing on 102.3FM & 106.5FM from 2016-2020. Lashaun has been in the Media & P.R field for over 11 years and has interviewed an estimated 20k Celebrities and Entrepreneurs. Lashaun also produced & hosted Blaze Indie L.A TV show on LA's Channel 36 from 2014-2016

Los Angeles, CA
2016 followers

More from Lashaun Turner

Riverside County, CA

Perris man arrested for multiple commercial burglaries & ID theft

On October 7, 2021, Moreno Valley Station deputies responded to a report of a past commercial burglary in the 13000 block of Perris Boulevard, city of Moreno Valley. The Moreno Valley Station Robbery Burglary Suppression Team (RBST) assumed the investigation and began following up on all leads.

Read full story
Murrieta, CA

Sharon’s Creole Kitchen in Murrieta. 'I.E Soul Food Tour'-Let's eat!

Seafood Gumbo at Sharon's Creole Kitchen--::Lashaun Turner--: One of the things I enjoy about the food tour is learning the origins of different types of food. On today’s stop we’ll visit Louisiana cuisine by way of Sharon’s Creole Kitchen in Murrieta.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Are Travis Scott and Drake responsible for what happened at Astroworld?

Travis Scott in the Crowd--:Courtesy of Travis Scott Facebook Page--: Authorities are still investigating the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival which left 8 dead and hundreds injured in what is being called a massive crowd surge.

Read full story
5 comments
Riverside County, CA

Fugitive with warrants in Texas & Arkansas arrested in San Jacinto

Mark Anthony McKay Arrest Mug Shot--:Riverside County Sheriff-: Deputies attempted to arrest Mark Anthony McKay, a 34-year-old male, 6’ 3’’ tall and weighing 200 pounds based on several warrants for his arrest, including outstanding warrants from Arkansas and Texas.

Read full story
6 comments
Menifee, CA

Texas Roadhouse known for steaks-but what about the BBQ?

Texas Roadhouse BBQ Ribs--:Courtesy Texas Roadhouse Facebook Page-: Today’s food experience comes from Texas Roadhouse, a full service, casual dining restaurant chain with over 400 restaurants in 48 states and 2 foreign countries.

Read full story
Wildomar, CA

'National Sandwich Day' 11/03/2021: Old Market Grill in Wildomar

November 3rd, is ‘National Sandwich Day’. Today I thought it appropriate to seek out and try something new to commemorate and pay homage to one of the greatest food inventions- the sandwich.

Read full story
Riverside County, CA

Temecula Valley Hospital nurse charged with stealing patient's credit card

Isabel Valdez Sheriff Mug Shot--:Riverside County Sheriff. The Riverside Sheriff’s department announce the arrest of a local woman for multiple fraud charges. According to the Sheriff's release of information on Friday, October 29, 2021, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Southwest Station served a fraud related search warrant in the 24000 block of Leafwood Drive in Murrieta.

Read full story
165 comments
Moreno Valley, CA

Flaming Grill in Moreno Valley, so-so food and poor customer service.

Usually when I write about a restaurant experience it’s more so about the food. This review, however, is going to focus on how customer service can impact one’s taste buds, in a negative way.

Read full story
5 comments

Rapper 'Fetty Wap' facing life in prison for conspiracy to distribute drugs

Six Individuals including rapper/actor Fetty Wap have been arrested for conspiracy to distribute more than 100 Kilograms of controlled substances on Long Island and in New Jersey.

Read full story
4 comments
Moreno Valley, CA

Woman arrested for illegal indoor Marijuana grow in Moreno Valley

The Riverside County Sheriff department announced an arrest stemming from an illegal marijuana grow operation in Moreno Valley. According to the release of information, the Moreno Valley Sheriff Station’s ‘Problem Oriented Police Team’ initiated an investigation into an illegal indoor marijuana cultivation operation.

Read full story
8 comments
Riverside, CA

Smokey Canyon BBQ in Riverside: Ribs & sauce are boss! Let's eat.

The latest stop on the 'I.E Soul Food Tour' with Lashaun Turner- is Smokey Canyon BBQ. Smokey Canyon BBQ is family owned and operated by husband and wife, Pam, and Dan Nusser. The restaurant is in the Canyon Crest Town Centre, in Riverside, and has been in business since 2007.

Read full story
3 comments

Sad news: Snoop Dogg's mom Beverly has passed away

Beverly Broadus GreenCourtesy of Beverly Broadus Green FB page. Sad news to report, we have learned west coast legend rapper Snoop Dogg’s mom Beverly, has passed away. Snoop and Beverly--:Courtesy of Beverly's Facebook Page.

Read full story
4 comments
Long Beach, CA

Carnival Miracle aft facing balcony cabin tour & review.

I recently had an opportunity to cruise on the Carnival Miracle for a 4-day cruise in an aft cabin and will be sharing my impression of this cabin class on this ship. But first, let me start with embarkation. This was my 6th cruise and first time in an upgraded type of cabin. I have sailed in interior, ocean view and standard balcony before.

Read full story
Moreno Valley, CA

Armed robber sells loot on 'Offer Up' and gets arrested

A man was robbed at gunpoint after trying to sell an item at a meet up with a buyer. Neftali Sanchez Mug Shot-:Riverside County Sheriff. On October 12, 2021, at 1:44 PM, Moreno Valley Station deputies were contacted regarding an armed robbery that occurred the prior evening on October 11, 2021, at 10:00 PM, in the 25000 block of Santiago Drive, Moreno Valley.

Read full story
36 comments
Perris, CA

Corky's Kitchen & Bakery in Perris: 'I.E Soul Food Tour'.

Corky’s is a local chain, casual setting restaurant, serving breakfast all day, lunch, and dinner menu items of classic American fare, along with homemade pies. The restaurant is located in the City of Perris at 3150 Case Rd Unit L. Corky’s is open for dine in from the hours of 7am to 9pm.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

Gram's Mission BBQ in Riverside, a hit and a miss!

The I.E Soul Food Tour made a stop at Gram's Mission BBQ Restaurant in Riverside, Sunday, October 10, 2021. Gram’s is billed as an informal restaurant serving Southern-style BBQ dishes, Cajun cuisine & fried fish. Gram’s specialty is its award-winning BBQ.

Read full story
13 comments
Riverside, CA

'Hotlanta Wings and Things' in Riverside. 'I.E Soul Food Tour' experience.

'Hotlanta Wings and Things' is a small local restaurant specializing in a variety of wing flavors along with authentic traditional soul food dishes, barbeque, and seafood. Operating for over two decades in this location, 'Hotlanta Wings and Things' has proven itself a stand out among similar types of eateries in the area.

Read full story
1 comments
Long Beach, CA

Cruise ship mandates affecting the experience, is it safe to cruise Fall 2021? It depends...

Carnival Panorama in Puerto Vallarta--:Lashaun Turner--: If prior to Covid-19 you were an avid cruiser or were thinking about taking your first cruise, you may be once again dreaming of hitting the high seas but wondering if it is safe.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

8 Delicious Mediterranean Restaurants to try in LA

Mediterranean food--:Lashaun Turner-Food-Lifestyle-Travel Writer--: Mediterranean food encompasses a wide variety of cultures with distinct flavor profiles and cuisines. The region is vast and encompasses over 20 countries that border the Mediterranean Sea.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy