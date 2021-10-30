Woman arrested for illegal indoor Marijuana grow in Moreno Valley

Marijuana seized---:: Riverside County Sheriff

The Riverside County Sheriff department announced an arrest stemming from an illegal marijuana grow operation in Moreno Valley.

According to the release of information, the Moreno Valley Sheriff Station’s ‘Problem Oriented Police Team’ initiated an investigation into an illegal indoor marijuana cultivation operation.

On October 27, 2021, at 7:00 in the morning, the Moreno Valley Station’s Special Teams, along with Jurupa Valley Station’s Special Teams, simultaneously served search warrants at residences in the cities of Moreno Valley, Eastvale, and Ontario.

During the service of the warrants, approximately 1,200 marijuana plants, 400lbs of processed marijuana, and $59,000 in cash were located.

Money seized--: Riverside County Sheriff

It is not clear from the release if all three of the residences were related to one or multiple suspects.

A suspect was arrested and taken into custody. Miaopan Chen, a 33-year-old resident of Ontario, was arrested for marijuana cultivation.

She was later booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center. Chen was charged and cited for misdemeanor marijuana cultivation.

Miaopan Chen is listed at the county jail in Riverside- Robert Presley Detention Center. She is described as Asian, approximately 5 ft. 2 inches, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the ‘JIM’S inmate information system, Chen is 33 years-old and was processed on 10/27/2021.

According to ‘JIMS’, her next court date is 01/03/2022, at 07:30 in the morning. She is scheduled to appear at the Riverside Hall of Justice .

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Damian Chavez or Deputy Jordan Merle at the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station by calling 951-486-6700.