Armed robber sells loot on 'Offer Up' and gets arrested

A man was robbed at gunpoint after trying to sell an item at a meet up with a buyer.

Neftali Sanchez Mug Shot-: Riverside County Sheriff

On October 12, 2021, at 1:44 PM, Moreno Valley Station deputies were contacted regarding an armed robbery that occurred the prior evening on October 11, 2021, at 10:00 PM, in the 25000 block of Santiago Drive, Moreno Valley.

Upon speaking with the victim, deputies learned the victim had arranged to sell an item and agreed to meet the buyer on Santiago Drive to conduct the transaction.

According to the release of information, when the victim presented the item for sale, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed the firearm at the victim, took his property, and fled the location in a vehicle.

During the investigation, detectives discovered the suspect now had the stolen item listed for sale via the 'Offer Up' application.

Detectives followed-up on all leads and located the suspect in 100 block of Ramona Expressway, Perris, where he was apprehended without incident.

Multiple firearms and the stolen property were recovered at the scene. The suspect was identified as Neftali Sanchez, a 26-year-old resident of Moreno Valley.

Sanchez was later booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center on multiple felony charges related to the robbery.

The Moreno Valley Station’s Robbery/Burglary Suppression Team would like to remind the public that the Moreno Valley Station has a dedicated “Safe Exchange” location in the parking lot of the station and should be utilized as a meeting location for the sale of items.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Priscilla Mercado at the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-486-6700.