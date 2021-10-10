Mead Valley shooting victim identified as Robert Toy, 46.

Crime Scene Tape--: Pexels.com::_

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Perris station, are in the process of conducting an active homicide investigation relating to a shooting in the Mead Valley area.

On October 8, 2021, at about 7:06 in the evening, deputies assigned to the Perris Sheriff’s Station were called out to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 19600 block of Seaton Ave., Mead Valley.

When officers arrived on the scene, deputies found a male victim on the property suffering from a lethal gunshot wound. Shortly after officers arrival, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s release of information reporting officer Sergeant Ben Ramirez, the area was cordoned off and secured as a crime scene and the station’s investigators were dispatched to the location to begin the investigation.

The Central Homicide Unit also responded and took over the lead in the crime scene investigation.

The victim was subsequently identified as Robert Toy, 46 years of age and a resident of Mead Valley.

Information in the release does not identify if there were any witnesses to the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident, and there is no suspect description to release at this time.

The Sheriff’s report states the investigation is currently on-going and no further information will be released at this time.

The department encourages anyone who has information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call Investigator DeMattia at the Perris Sheriff Station at 951-210-1000 or contact Investigator Letterly with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.