Victorville police looking for assault with deadly weapon suspect

Maurice Kelley--: San Bernardino County Sheriff

The San Bernardino County Sheriffs department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest related to an assault with a deadly weapon investigation.

Incident

According to the Sheriff’s release, Maurice Kelley, a 32-year-old male resident of Adelanto has been named as a suspect in an August 8, 2021, incident that occurred on Hook Boulevard and Amethyst Road in Victorville.

The suspect is said to have been involved in a disagreement with a 25-year-old male and 24-year-old female at a residence.

During the altercation the suspect allegedly struck a female victim in the face with a firearm, in addition to firing one round into the street.



Through the Sheriff's investigation, deputies learned the victims borrowed the suspect's vehicle and went to the store.

Upon the victim’s return, the suspect exited the residence, and a disagreement occurred. Maurice Kelley fled the location in a grey Chevrolet Malibu car.

Search

On September 29, 2021, detectives from the Victorville Police Station served a search warrant on two residences in connection to the August 8th incident. Two firearms along with ammunition were found.



Suspect

Kelley has not been located as of yet and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Kelley is described as a black male, 5’7” tall, and approximately 175 lbs. Kelley is known to drive a grey Chevrolet Malibu.

Contact

Anyone with information about this investigation or the whereabouts of Kelley is asked to contact Detective J. Necochea at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.