Mead Valley, CA

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Mead Valley

Lashaun Turner

Mugshot Dermiah Wilson--::Riverside County Sheriff

Incident

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Perris station, announced the arrest of a suspect in an attempted murder case that occurred in Mead Valley.

On September 29, 2021, at approximately 8:53 in the morning, Sheriff deputies from the Perris Station were called out to an address in the 22000 block of Harley Knox Boulevard in the unincorporated area of Riverside County.

The call was in response to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. According to the Sheriff’s departments release, when police got on scene, they located a male victim suffering from several stab wounds.

The victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Several witnesses reported seeing a female who was covered in blood walking away from the general location where the crime was committed.

Suspect

Deputies were able to locate and detained Dermiah Wilson, a 22-year-old resident of Phoenix, Arizona. Relationship to the victim is unknown at this time.

Investigators from the Perris Station responded to the location, assumed the investigation, and the suspect was later arrested and booked into Cois Byrd Detention Center for attempted murder.

Charges

664-187 FEL ATTEMPT MURDER

245(A)(1) FEL ADW, NOT FIREARM

273.5(A) FEL INFLIC CORP INJ SPSE/COH

Court Date

Wilson is currently being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional facility and is scheduled to appear in court at the Riverside Hall of Justice October 14, 2021.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Investigator Rooker at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department – Perris Station by calling (951) 210-1000, or by emailing the Perris station.

Comments / 17

