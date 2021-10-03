Culver City, CA

Is Sizzler still the best salad bar in town? $30 lunch!

Lashaun Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FnCaV_0cFo20te00
Salad-:Lashaun Turner

Sizzler in Perris

Sizzler still has a great Salad Bar, no doubt. Maybe, even the best really. I can’t think of too many competitors out here right now who have been in the genre of fresh buffet style salad if you will, for as long as Sizzler has.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JpAsi_0cFo20te00
Salad Bar:-Lashaun Turner

In addition to the build your own salad with over 50 items to choose from, you can also find on the menu, U.S.D.A choice tri tip and rib eye steaks, seafood, including fresh-cut Salmon, fresh ground beef burgers, ribs, and chicken.

I recently had lunch with a friend at Sizzler in Perris. I hadn’t eaten there in several years. The restaurant had been spruced up some years ago and still has a nice feel for the dining experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nWcpa_0cFo20te00
Sizzler Perris-:Lashaun Turner

I ordered the Salad Bar with a side of fried Shrimp, and then was seated. Like always the waiter came and asked if we wanted the cheese bread, and we said yes.

I also asked for a baked potato and was informed that it was no longer part of the salad bar. I was shocked and disappointed. Lol.

I used to love their baked potatoes with some extra stuff in it off the salad bar. Apparently now it just comes with the meals.

The Shrimp was so good, crisp and golden brown. I asked for some tartar sauce and was told they don’t serve it any longer. (Huh?).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JL3oJ_0cFo20te00
Shrimp-:Lashaun Turner

I enjoyed my lunch very much as I am a big salad eater/lover. Sizzler, in my opinion, has the best salad bar around.

The only thing I noticed that has not improved over the years or I should say since I was there 3 years ago, is the PRICE.

It cost me $30 for lunch. (Salad, 6 Shrimp + Ice tea)

The Company

Sizzler restaurant chain was founded in 1958 as Sizzler Family Steak House by Del and Helen Johnson in Culver City, California.

The company is now owned/operated by equity partners and has hundreds of locations throughout the United States with many of them located in California.

With the onslaught of Covid-19 and the pandemic shutdown, the restaurant was forced to temporarily close its doors and reportedly was having trouble paying financial obligations.

In September 2020, Sizzler USA announced that they had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in the company’s history, citing impacts of COVID-19.

