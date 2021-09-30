Police targeting speedsters on Ramona Expressway amid uptick in fatal collisions

Cop giving ticket::- Courtesy of Pexels.com---:-----

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department launched a speed enforcement operation on a busy thoroughfare in Perris known for speedsters and occasional illegal racing activities.

According to the Sheriff’s department, there has been an increase in the number of injuries and fatal traffic collisions involving drivers who disobey the basic speed laws in the area.

Besides those who are speeding, other acts such as talking on a cellphone while driving can cause distraction and lead to an accident happening.

Illegal street racing has also been a growing and noticeable concern for residents and travelers who utilize the busy street between Perris and Moreno Valley.

Amid this uptick in collisions and fatalities involving reckless drivers, the Sheriff’s department says it is striving to raise awareness of the issue, reduce the number of injury and fatal traffic collisions, and increase public safety.

In order to do this, they have set up and established a special enforcement plan against hazardous drivers.

Strategically on September 28, 2021, between the hours of 3:30 and 5:00 in the evening, Motor Deputies from the Perris Station’s Traffic Bureau were out on sections of Ramona Expressway in the city of Perris conducting the speed enforcement operation.

Per the departments release of information, during the speed enforcement operation there were a total of 17 citations issued for unsafe speed.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Perris Station Traffic Bureau says it will be continuing its public awareness and enforcement focus involving drivers who disobey basic speed laws and other safety violations.

For more information, please contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Perris Station Traffic Bureau at 951-210-1000.