Lake Perris Fairgrounds 2021 SoCal Fall Fest & Carnival

Socal Fair logo-: Courtesy of Southern California Fair FB Page---

So-Cal Fall Fest and Carnival

This weekend life inches back to it’s pre-pandemic self just a little bit more with the return of the Southern California Fair at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds in Perris.

This year's event September 30 - October 3, is scheduled to be a full 4 days & nights of concerts, featuring community performances, food trucks, fair vendors, exhibits, animals, games and carnival rides!

Horse ride--:: Courtesy of Pexels.com---:

Musical entertainment will be showcased on 3 stages featuring live performers and bands including Ozzmania, The Outlaw Mariachi, Nick Adams and the Stones & many more.

Gates open at 4pm on Thursday & Friday, and Noon on Saturday & Sunday!

Safety

Will attendees be required to show proof of vaccination or wear face coverings?

The event will operate within the rules and laws in effect in Riverside County. As of September 20th, proof of vaccination and/or face coverings are not required to attend the event. We encourage all event attendees and vendor staff to observe safe hygiene and practice social distancing and/or wearing masks/face coverings within their own level of personal comfort.

Carnival--: Courtesy of Pexels.com---:

Entry Fee's

Adult Admission (13 yrs and up): $ 10.00

Child / Senior (5-12 yrs or 60+): $ 8.00

Children (4 & Under): Free

Carnival Rides Pass (add-on) +$ 40.00

Groups of 10 or more receive a per-ticket discount

Location

18700 Lake Perris Dr. Perris, CA 92571

The Lake Perris Fairgrounds is conveniently located just east of I-215 off Ramona Expressway in Riverside County. The fair is located on the corner of Lake Perris Drive and Ramona Expressway.

Parking

General Parking: $ 10.00

(Enter at Gate B off Lake Perris Drive)

Preferred/VIP Parking: $ 20.00

(Enter at Gate C) all parking is cash only, collected on site

For the latest information on the event visit their official Facebook page HERE