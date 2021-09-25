Guns, meth, psilocybin, gamma-hydroxybutyrate, & 250 lbs. marijuana seized in Perris

Mugshot Photos-: Riverside County Sheriff--:

On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at approximately 11:05 in the morning, officers from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in a coordinated effort with multiple other law enforcement agencies served a search warrant in the 24000 block of Camino Del Serenah, in the city of Perris.

The search warrant stemmed from an ongoing marijuana cultivation investigation.

According to the departments release, task force officers encountered at the location, Gavin Whitlock, a 29-year-old resident of Perris, Jay Kuchenbecker, a 57-year-old resident of Perris, and Carly Hancock, a 41-year-old resident of Perris.

During the investigation and service of the search warrant Task Force Officers located a bevy of illegally owned weapons including a .22 caliber rifle, a short-barreled shotgun, (4) handguns, (2) fully automatic .223 caliber rifles, (12) high-capacity rifle magazines, (18) high-capacity handgun magazines, various weapon components, & numerous calibers of ammunition.

Drugs & guns seized-: Riverside County Sheriff--:

Also seized were a half-pound of methamphetamine, 19 grams of psilocybin, 114 milliliters of Gamma-hydroxybutyrate, and 250 pounds of processed marijuana.

Officers retrieved items indicative of narcotics sales including (2) stolen pick-up trucks, (2) stolen recreational vehicles, a stolen all-terrain vehicle, a stolen boat, (3) stolen trailers, and a stolen camper trailer.

Whitlock, Kuchenbecker, and Hancock all have prior felonies. Hancock was arrested on outstanding warrants. All three were booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center.

The Perris-Lake Elsinore Regional Gang Task Force is committed to creating safe and secure neighborhoods free of violent crime and gang activity. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Deputy James Martinez at (951) 210-1000.