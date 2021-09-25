Man carjacks Mercedes then steals 12-pack of beer and barricades himself

Mugshot Jesus Camacho--: Riverside County Sheriff--:

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Jurupa Valley Station announced the capture of a carjacking and armed robbery suspect.

Officers responded to a report of a carjacking at the AutoZone parking lot located in the 3700 block of Riverview Drive in the City of Jurupa Valley.

Deputies learned the victim was sitting in a Mercedes E320 when a male suspect put a large knife to the victim's neck and ordered him out of the vehicle.

The suspect fled the area in the stolen Mercedes. A few minutes later, deputies responded to a robbery at the AM/PM located in the 2900 block of Rubidoux Boulevard involving the carjacking suspect and stolen Mercedes.

About 2 hours later, deputies were called to a residence in the 3600 block of Grandview Avenue for reports of a family disturbance. On arrival, deputies came across the stolen E320 Mercedes parked in the driveway.

The suspect was identified as Jesus Camacho, a 33-year-old resident of Jurupa Valley. A brief standoff ensued when Camacho armed himself with two large kitchen knives and then refused to comply or surrender.

The suspect proceeded to barricade himself within the residence. The Special Enforcement Bureau (SWAT) responded to the scene and was able to assist with the apprehension.

A search warrant for the home was drawn up and served. The suspect was taken into custody and later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in the City of Riverside on the following charges:

10851(A) FEL TAKE VEH W/O OWNER CONSN

207 FEL KIDNAPPING

215 FEL CARJACKING

Camacho is due in court 09/28/2021 08:00 am at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Riverside County Sheriff Department.