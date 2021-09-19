Moreno Valley duo arrested cache of illegal guns and methamphetamine seized

Mugshots--: Courtesy of Riverside County Sheriff--:

The Riverside County Sheriffs Department announced two arrests after serving a search warrant in reference to potential narcotics sales and firearms manufacturing.

On September 17, 2021, about 12:00 PM, the Riverside County Sheriff’s department, Moreno Valley division, Problem Oriented Policing Team, responded to the 15000 block of Ninya Ave.

Officers seized a cache of illegal firearms and drugs including Methamphetamine.

According to a release during the service of a search warrant, approximately 30.4 grams of methamphetamine, 1 pound of marijuana, $2,510 in cash and other items indicative of narcotics sales were located.

During the search officers also located five AR-15 style rifles and one semiautomatic handgun. All firearms were unregistered and had no serial numbers.

Guns seized:- Courtesy of Riverside County Sheriff--:

It was also reported that in the garage of the home, a 3D mill was located which was being used to manufacture the rifles.

Two individuals were arrested, Matthew Morrison (37yrs) and Reema Metha (39yrs) both residents of Moreno Valley.

Handcuffed individual-: Courtesy of Pexels.com---:

According to JIMS Inmate Information system Matthew Morrison is currently at Southwest Detention center on the following charges:

11359 MISD POSS/SALE/TRANS MARIJ

11370.1 FEL POSS CTRL SUB W/FIRE ARM

11378 FEL POSS/SALE/TRAN 1 OZ 00070000

12022.1 FEL FEL COMM ON BAIL/OR REL

25850(C)(6) FEL CLF/NOT REGISTERED OWNER

29180(A) FEL FABRIC/CONSTR/FIREARM

33215 FEL SHRT-BARREL RIFLE/SHT GN

The other individual Reema Metha was booked into Robert Presley Detention center according to the release. No other information is available at this time

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Corporal Barbee at the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station by calling 951-486-6700.