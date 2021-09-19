Moreno Valley, CA

Moreno Valley duo arrested cache of illegal guns and methamphetamine seized

Lashaun Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BDUUn_0c0bJPDb00
Mugshots--:Courtesy of Riverside County Sheriff--:

The Riverside County Sheriffs Department announced two arrests after serving a search warrant in reference to potential narcotics sales and firearms manufacturing.

On September 17, 2021, about 12:00 PM, the Riverside County Sheriff’s department, Moreno Valley division, Problem Oriented Policing Team, responded to the 15000 block of Ninya Ave.

Officers seized a cache of illegal firearms and drugs including Methamphetamine.

According to a release during the service of a search warrant, approximately 30.4 grams of methamphetamine, 1 pound of marijuana, $2,510 in cash and other items indicative of narcotics sales were located.

During the search officers also located five AR-15 style rifles and one semiautomatic handgun. All firearms were unregistered and had no serial numbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ov5WK_0c0bJPDb00
Guns seized:-Courtesy of Riverside County Sheriff--:

It was also reported that in the garage of the home, a 3D mill was located which was being used to manufacture the rifles.

Two individuals were arrested, Matthew Morrison (37yrs) and Reema Metha (39yrs) both residents of Moreno Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zxudW_0c0bJPDb00
Handcuffed individual-:Courtesy of Pexels.com---:

According to JIMS Inmate Information system Matthew Morrison is currently at Southwest Detention center on the following charges:

11359 MISD POSS/SALE/TRANS MARIJ

11370.1 FEL POSS CTRL SUB W/FIRE ARM

11378 FEL POSS/SALE/TRAN 1 OZ 00070000

12022.1 FEL FEL COMM ON BAIL/OR REL

25850(C)(6) FEL CLF/NOT REGISTERED OWNER

29180(A) FEL FABRIC/CONSTR/FIREARM

33215 FEL SHRT-BARREL RIFLE/SHT GN

The other individual Reema Metha was booked into Robert Presley Detention center according to the release. No other information is available at this time

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Corporal Barbee at the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station by calling 951-486-6700.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 11

Published by

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade is Lashaun's views and opinions on various trending topics. Lashaun is a MEDIA ENTREPRENEUR, Viral Content Creator and Reporter covering Local Stories, Food, Crime, Politics, Travel, Artists & Events. Lashaun aka Lady I.M.PRE$S is a former NBC/CNBC Affiliate KCAA Broadcaster for "Cali's BEST" Radio Show airing on 102.3FM & 106.5FM from 2016-2020. Lashaun has been in the Media & P.R field for over 11 years and has interviewed an estimated 20k Celebrities and Entrepreneurs. Lashaun also produced & hosted Blaze Indie L.A TV show on LA's Channel 36 from 2014-2016

Los Angeles, CA
1411 followers

More from Lashaun Turner

California State

Is California woke enough to actually pay reparations?

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--Lashaun Turner- California recently formed a task force to study the proposal of reparations for African Americans in the state. The newly formed reparations committee is tasked to complete a two-year process to study the harms of slavery and systemic racism. The formation of this task force was made possible by Governor Gavin Newsom’s signing of AB 3121, which was authored by Shirley Weber (D-San Diego).

Read full story
Perris, CA

Guns, meth, psilocybin, gamma-hydroxybutyrate, & 250 lbs. marijuana seized in Perris

On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at approximately 11:05 in the morning, officers from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in a coordinated effort with multiple other law enforcement agencies served a search warrant in the 24000 block of Camino Del Serenah, in the city of Perris.

Read full story
18 comments
Riverside County, CA

Man carjacks Mercedes then steals 12-pack of beer and barricades himself

Mugshot Jesus Camacho--:Riverside County Sheriff--: Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Jurupa Valley Station announced the capture of a carjacking and armed robbery suspect.

Read full story
2 comments
Riverside County, CA

Thirteen men arrested on misdemeanor prostitution charges in sting operation

mugshots of johns arrested in sting--:Riverside County Sheriff--: mugshots of johns arrested in sting--:Riverside County Sheriff--: The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced thirteen arrests for prostitution in La Quinta.

Read full story
10 comments
Menifee, CA

Fresh out the oven pizza places in Menifee

Here are a few choices to satisfy your pizza cravings. These options have great toppings, selections, and great prices. A Hip counter-serve pizzeria dishing up crispy, thin-crust pies made with creative toppings & sauces served by very friendly front-line staff.

Read full story
6 comments
San Bernardino County, CA

Overdose response team fentanyl related arrests at Nocturnal Wonderland festival

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department reported in total eight arrests at the Nocturnal Wonderland Festival. The three-day event, hosted by Live Nation took place from September 17th to the 19th at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in Devore.

Read full story
1 comments
Moreno Valley, CA

Moreno Valley man out on community release arrested for illegal firearm and meth

Riverside County Sheriffs Department Moreno Valley division announced the arrest of a man for an Illegal Firearm and Controlled Substances. Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station Special Enforcement Team/Gang Unit recognized an individual previously known to them sitting in a motor vehicle. Julio Barrera-Villa was known to be on what is called Post Release Community Release.

Read full story
16 comments
Eastvale, CA

Eastvale man killed in fatal traffic incident

The Riverside County Sheriffs Department has released information on a fatal traffic collision that occurred on Goodman Way and Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road, in Eastvale. On September 20, 2021, at approximately 6:31 PM- deputies responded to the report of a major injury traffic collision near the intersection of Goodman Way and Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road.

Read full story
San Bernardino, CA

5 Homicide cold cases in San Bernardino county

Below are five of the county's homicide cold cases that the San Bernardino Sheriffs Department could use the publics help to solve. California has an estimated 50,000 unsolved murders currently dating back to 1980.

Read full story
Riverside County, CA

Wanted: Suspect in Temecula Pacific Western Bank robbery

Bank Robbery Suspect--:Riverside County Sheriff--: The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible person of interest in a bank robbery that occurred in Temecula.

Read full story
Riverside County, CA

Wildomar man arrested on weapons and counterfeit money charges

Mugshot Patrick Kirk-:Courtesy of Riverside County Sheriff--: The Riverside County Sheriffs Department, Lake Elsinore division has made an arrest of a known felon accused of possessing weapons and tools used to make counterfeit money.

Read full story
4 comments
Canyon Lake, CA

The Urban Craft Eatery in Canyon Lake: Small local restaurant with great service!

Menu Item--:Courtesy of Urban Craft Eatery Facebook Page. Tucked away in the Canyon Lake Town Center, the Urban Craft Eatery is a cozy eat-in or take out restaurant with an impressive breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu.

Read full story
4 comments
Long Beach, CA

Carnival "vaccinated cruises" out of Long Beach California

Prior to Covid-19, I was just starting to enjoy the cruise life. In fact, February 1st, 2020, I had sailed to the Bahamas from Miami. It would be my 4th cruise in total, and the last one before the pandemic and lock downs hit.

Read full story
Riverside County, CA

Opinion: Juvenile gang members with Illegal firearms-charge them as adults

Riverside County Sheriffs, Moreno Valley Station arrested a pair of juveniles found with a modified fully automatic illegal handgun. Modified Weapon Seized--:Riverside County Sheriff--:

Read full story
13 comments
Menifee, CA

Carnitas Express in Menifee: Bland food & annoying flies!

Mexican food @ Carnitas Express--:Courtesy of Carnitas Express Facebook Page-: Carnitas Express is a local family-owned business that opened its first restaurant in July 1997. Logo for Carnitas Express-:Courtesy of Carnitas Express Facebook Page-:

Read full story
20 comments
Moreno Valley, CA

Moreno Valley World Logistics Center may create world-class traffic nightmare

A 2,600-acre campus equivalent to 700 football fields has received final approval by the Moreno Valley City Council. Now that the legal wrangling seems to have ended, project plans to construct a 40.6 million square feet of buildings near the Rancho Belago area of the city, seems to be imminent.

Read full story
7 comments
San Jacinto, CA

Man arrested in connection with multiple sexual assaults in San Jacinto

Mugshot Luis Perales--:Riverside County Sheriff--: Riverside County Sheriff’s Hemet division has announced an arrest of a suspect in a series of sexual assaults in the city of San Jacinto.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Opinion: Governor Newsom recall has nothing to do with Trump Republicans!

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--Lashaun Turner---: A recall election seeking to remove California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will take place on September 14, 2021. The recall election will present voters with two questions.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy