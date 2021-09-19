Wildomar man arrested on weapons and counterfeit money charges

Mugshot Patrick Kirk-: Courtesy of Riverside County Sheriff--:

The Riverside County Sheriffs Department, Lake Elsinore division has made an arrest of a known felon accused of possessing weapons and tools used to make counterfeit money.

According to the Sheriffs department, a Special Enforcement Team (SET) successfully served a search warrant at a residence at the 21400 block of Apricot Lane, in the city of Wildomar on September 17, 2021, at approximately 3:30 pm.

During the process of serving the search warrant, several firearms were located, including an illegally manufactured weapon,. Also body armor, and items the police say are commonly used in the manufacturing of firearms, were also located.

Additionally, some items, the Sheriffs department said, that are known to be used in the creation of counterfeit money was also found and seized at the residence.

A suspect was identified as Patrick Kirk, 30 years old, a resident of Wildomar. He was placed under arrest, transported and booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

According to the JIMS public inmate information system, Patrick Kirk was booked on multiple felony charges including:

24610 FEL --UNDETECTABLE FIREARM

29800(A)(1)FEL --FELON POSSESSING F/ARM

30305(A) FEL --PROHIB OWN/ETC AMMO/ETC

30600(A) FEL --MANUFACTURE ASSAULT WEAPON

30605 FEL -- POSSN OF ASSAULT WEAPON

31360 FEL --POSSN/BDY/ARMOR/PRI/FEL/

Kirk is being held in protective courtesy and is due in court at the Murrieta Southwest Justice Center

on September 21, 2021 at 08:00 am.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Deputy McCracken at the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station (951) 245-3300.