The Urban Craft Eatery in Canyon Lake: Small local restaurant with great service!

Menu Item--: Courtesy of Urban Craft Eatery Facebook Page

Tucked away in the Canyon Lake Town Center, the Urban Craft Eatery is a cozy eat-in or take out restaurant with an impressive breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu.

Urban Craft Eatery Logo-: Courtesy of Urban Craft Eatery Facebook Page

Canyon Lake is a unique private gated community and city located in the Southwest corner of Riverside County. Situated near and between Lake Elsinore, Perris, and Menifee, about 20 minutes from Corona and 15 minutes from Temecula.

The centerpiece of the city and what makes it unique is its one-of-a-kind private 400-acre lake, and that Canyon Lake is one of only a handful of incorporated private cities in California.

The Canyon Lake Lodge--: Dbickers- wikipedia

Most areas of the city are for residents only. The roads within the city are privately held but there are some inroads that lead to the business sector, and that’s how I came across the Urban Craft Eatery.

Menu

The seasonal menu is incredibly diverse. More so than what I expected to see in a small eatery.

The breakfast menu has all your favorite traditional American fare along with breakfast burritos, and breakfast taco’s.

Collage of Breakfast Dishes--: Courtesy of Urban Craft Eatery Facebook Page

Items like Duck wings, Korean BBQ, Seafood, Tacos and signature sandwiches and hamburgers stylized as Sammies and Hammies, round out the lunch/dinner menu.

Collage of menu items-: Courtesy of Urban Craft Eatery Facebook Page

Burger--: Courtesy of Urban Craft Eatery Facebook Page

The restaurant serves local craft beers made in Lake Elsinore, Menifee, Temecula, North County and San Diego. They also have a wine list that only features Temecula wineries.

Wines--: Courtesy of Urban Craft Eatery Facebook Page

The Experience

On my lunch visit the atmosphere in the restaurant was chill and the staff were friendly.

I ordered a Fried Chicken Sammie, French fries, and a sample of their Braised Short Rib.

Fried Chicken Sammie-: Photo by Lashaun Turner---:

Hand breaded Chicken Breast, house pickles, rooster sauce, sweet mustard slaw, and stirato roll.

plate--: Photo by Lashaun Turner---:

plate-: Photo by Lashaun Turner---:

For dessert, I went outside to the patio seating to enjoy the fresh air and this Bananas Foster waffle.

Bananas Foster-: Photo by Lashaun Turner---:

The Urban Craft Eatery is a small local restaurant with great service, food, and an overall good experience! And now that you know it is accessible to non-residents of Canyon Lake, enjoy!

The Urban Craft Eatery-: Courtesy of The Urban Craft Website-:

The Restaurant is located 31652 Railroad Canyon Rd, Canyon Lake, CA 92587