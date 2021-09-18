Canyon Lake, CA

The Urban Craft Eatery in Canyon Lake: Small local restaurant with great service!

Lashaun Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWSPd_0c0WjnJm00
Menu Item--:Courtesy of Urban Craft Eatery Facebook Page

Tucked away in the Canyon Lake Town Center, the Urban Craft Eatery is a cozy eat-in or take out restaurant with an impressive breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiPzQ_0c0WjnJm00
Urban Craft Eatery Logo-:Courtesy of Urban Craft Eatery Facebook Page

Canyon Lake is a unique private gated community and city located in the Southwest corner of Riverside County. Situated near and between Lake Elsinore, Perris, and Menifee, about 20 minutes from Corona and 15 minutes from Temecula.

The centerpiece of the city and what makes it unique is its one-of-a-kind private 400-acre lake, and that Canyon Lake is one of only a handful of incorporated private cities in California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=425mZC_0c0WjnJm00
The Canyon Lake Lodge--:Dbickers- wikipedia

Most areas of the city are for residents only. The roads within the city are privately held but there are some inroads that lead to the business sector, and that’s how I came across the Urban Craft Eatery.

Menu

The seasonal menu is incredibly diverse. More so than what I expected to see in a small eatery.

The breakfast menu has all your favorite traditional American fare along with breakfast burritos, and breakfast taco’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SF0Ny_0c0WjnJm00
Collage of Breakfast Dishes--:Courtesy of Urban Craft Eatery Facebook Page

Items like Duck wings, Korean BBQ, Seafood, Tacos and signature sandwiches and hamburgers stylized as Sammies and Hammies, round out the lunch/dinner menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEfxv_0c0WjnJm00
Collage of menu items-:Courtesy of Urban Craft Eatery Facebook Page

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CjsbF_0c0WjnJm00
Burger--:Courtesy of Urban Craft Eatery Facebook Page

The restaurant serves local craft beers made in Lake Elsinore, Menifee, Temecula, North County and San Diego. They also have a wine list that only features Temecula wineries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0auGXv_0c0WjnJm00
Wines--:Courtesy of Urban Craft Eatery Facebook Page

The Experience

On my lunch visit the atmosphere in the restaurant was chill and the staff were friendly.

I ordered a Fried Chicken Sammie, French fries, and a sample of their Braised Short Rib.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LiqVO_0c0WjnJm00
Fried Chicken Sammie-:Photo by Lashaun Turner---:

Hand breaded Chicken Breast, house pickles, rooster sauce, sweet mustard slaw, and stirato roll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19z0v6_0c0WjnJm00
plate--:Photo by Lashaun Turner---:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FVeqR_0c0WjnJm00
plate-:Photo by Lashaun Turner---:

For dessert, I went outside to the patio seating to enjoy the fresh air and this Bananas Foster waffle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01cTP2_0c0WjnJm00
Bananas Foster-:Photo by Lashaun Turner---:

The Urban Craft Eatery is a small local restaurant with great service, food, and an overall good experience! And now that you know it is accessible to non-residents of Canyon Lake, enjoy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bpcOF_0c0WjnJm00

The Restaurant is located 31652 Railroad Canyon Rd, Canyon Lake, CA 92587

