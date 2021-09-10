San Jacinto, CA

Man arrested in connection with multiple sexual assaults in San Jacinto

Lashaun Turner

Riverside County Sheriff’s Hemet division has announced an arrest of a suspect in a series of sexual assaults in the city of San Jacinto.

As previously reported, investigators had received multiple reports of a Hispanic Male approaching and sexually assaulting victims as they were strolling along a walking path over the course of the previous 5 months.

In each of the incidents, the victim was walking on a walk path that travels east and west on Esplanade Avenue between Villines and Arroyo Viejo in the City of San Jacinto.

According to multiple witness reports the suspect after each of the assaults was seen running into the neighborhood south of Esplanade.

A composite sketch drawing was released and widely circulated to the public and news outlets.

Personnel from the Hemet Station Investigations Bureau also conducted surveillance in the area, and follow-up regarding the possible identity of the suspect.

The Investigations Bureau received information that the suspect involved in the assaults was Luis Perales, a 23-year-old resident of Hemet.

After further investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Perales, who was arrested at his place of employment on 09/09/2021 at 5:00 PM.

According to the JIMS Inmate locator system, he was processed and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in protective custody for several counts of felony sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday 09/13/2021 08:00AM.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriffs Department.

The Hemet Sheriff’s Station can be reached at (951) 791-3400 and the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Station can be reached at (951) 766-2400.

