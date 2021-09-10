Perris man arrested in connection with dead body found in vehicle

Mugshot of Jerry Hernandez-: Riverside County Sheriff--:

Riverside County Sheriff’s Perris station deputies received a call out to a suspicious vehicle on September 9, 2021. While at the scene they did locate this vehicle and discovered a dead body inside that vehicle.

On September 9, 2021, at 6:57 a.m., Perris Station deputies responded to the area of Frontage Rd. near Indian Ave in Perris.

When deputies arrived, they located a deceased male inside the vehicle with obvious trauma to his body consistent with a homicide, according to a press briefing.

Central Homicide Unit took over the scene and investigation and were able to quickly ascertain a suspect.

Through their investigation, Central Homicide Unit officers were able to identify and locate the suspect identified as Jerry Hernandez, 28 years-old, from Perris.

Jerry Hernandez was apprehended on HIERLOOM avenue in Perris and he was arrested.

Jerry Hernandez was detained and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center, downtown Riverside. He is charged with 187A Felony Murder in the first degree.

He is being held in protective custody and scheduled to make an appearance at the Riverside Hall of Justice Court, Tuesday 09/14/2021 at 08:00 in the morning.

The victim’s identity in this case has not been released as of yet pending next of kin notification. No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call Investigator Lee of the Perris Sheriff Station at 951-210-1000 or Investigator Loureiro with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.