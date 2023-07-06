Study Shows That Lack of Sleep Negates the Cognitive Benefits of Exercise in Older Adults

Senior man suffering from insomnia

The importance of exercise for maintaining health, especially as we age, is well known. However, a recent study suggests that insufficient rest may negate the benefits of exercise. The English Longitudinal Study of Ageing is a decade-long study on people over 50 that examines the effects of exercise on cognitive decline. The results are based on cognitive testing and interviews taken every two years.

The study found that participants who exercise intensely but sleep less than six hours per night had greater cognitive decline than people who didn't exercise. However, these results only apply to people between 50 and 70. Past age 70, less sleep didn't negate the benefits of exercise.

Sleep Affects Physical and Mental Health

More and more research reveals how vital sleep is to both physical and mental health. Sufficient sleep is crucial for younger people as well as those over 50. A study by the University of Oregon recently found a connection between lack of sleep and depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts in young people between 6 and 24.

The Cleveland Clinic shares 10 Ways Sleep Deprivation Affects Your Health. These include higher levels of stress, risk of heart disease, changes in mood, and forgetfulness. There's even evidence that lack of sleep can contribute to weight gain.

The modern world poses many challenges to getting a good night's sleep. These include:

  • Poor diet or consuming too many calories at night.
  • Lack of exercise.
  • Excessive screen time, including TV, computers, and phones.
  • Consumption of caffeine and alcohol, especially late in the day.

How to Sleep Better

There are many reasons for insomnia. The Sleep Foundation recommends several tips for improving sleep, including the following.

  • Avoid screens and devices for an hour before going to bed. If you want to wind down with something entertaining, audiobooks or podcasts are good as listening doesn't strain your eyes or expose you to glare.
  • Consider if your mattress and bedding are comfortable and conducive to sleeping well. You may need to upgrade your mattress, pillows, and bedding.
  • If you sleep in a noisy environment, try headphones or a noise-canceling machine.
  • Adjust the temperature to a comfortable level. For most people, between 65 and 68 is ideal for sleeping.
  • Avoid large meals late in the evening.
  • Avoid or minimize alcohol and caffeine later in the day. If you're sensitive to caffeine, a strong cup of coffee in the late afternoon or later can interfere with your sleep.
  • Get regular exercise. However, don't exercise strenuously late in the evening as this can be too stimulating. It's best to wind down your activities 30 minutes before bed.
  • For persistent or severe insomnia, seek the advice of a medical professional.

