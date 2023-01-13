Unidentified Aerial Phenomena: Top US Spy Agency Reveals 366 New Reports of Bizarre Aerial Activity

The Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has reported that 366 new cases of unidentified aerial phenomena have been reported. Photo by Albert Antony on Unsplash

The Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has reported that 366 new cases of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) have been reported to U.S. intelligence agencies since March 2021. NBC 5 reports this brings the total number of reported cases to 510, with 144 cases documented over the previous 17 years. The majority of the reports came from U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force aviators and operators who witnessed the UAPs during their service duties.

The ODNI stated in an unclassified report that multiple agencies found that the flying objects demonstrated "unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities." The classified version of the report was submitted to Congress as required by the National Defense Authorization Act for the fiscal year 2022. The Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) was created by the Pentagon in 2020 to investigate UFO sightings observed by U.S. military aircraft, continuing an effort begun in recent years to investigate unexplained aerial incidents encountered by the U.S. military.

The ODNI report also notes that UAPs have been observed in multiple regions, including the continental United States, Alaska, and international waters. The report also states that the UAPs have been observed at various altitudes and speeds, and some have demonstrated advanced capabilities such as sudden acceleration, deceleration, and maneuverability that are beyond the capabilities of known aircraft.

The report also notes that the UAPTF is continuing to investigate the incidents and is working with other government agencies and outside experts to try and understand the nature and origin of the UAPs. However, the report also states that despite the ongoing investigation, the UAPTF has not yet been able to identify the objects or the technology used to create them.

The release of this report comes after several high-profile sightings of UAPs by U.S. military pilots in recent years, including the release of videos by the Pentagon in 2020 that appear to show unidentified flying objects. The report also notes that while UAPs have been observed by U.S. military personnel, they do not pose a direct threat to national security.

NBC 5 reports the ODNI report has sparked renewed interest in the topic of UFOs and UAPs and has led to calls for more information and transparency from government agencies on the issue. The UAPTF continues to investigate the incidents and is working to understand the nature and origin of the UAPs.