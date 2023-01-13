Fort Worth Police Detective Arrested for DUI: Department Launches Investigation

A Fort Worth Police Department detective was arrested while off-duty on a driving while intoxicated charge. Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Fort Worth Police Department detective, Tanner Martin, was arrested while off-duty on a driving while intoxicated charge. The Benbrook Police Department made the arrest. Fox 4 reports that in light of the arrest, an administrative investigation has been opened by Fort Worth PD. As a result, Martin has been placed on restricted duty and had his police powers suspended until the investigation is completed. No additional information about the case has been released.

The incident involving Fort Worth Police Department detective, Tanner Martin, has raised serious concerns about the conduct of law enforcement officers, especially when it comes to driving under the influence. Driving while intoxicated is not only a criminal offense, but it also poses a significant risk to public safety. The fact that a police officer, sworn to uphold the law and protect the community, has been arrested for such a crime, is particularly troubling.

Fox 4 reports the Fort Worth PD has a strict code of conduct that all officers are expected to abide by, and any violation of this code will be met with the swift and appropriate action. The department is committed to ensuring that all of its officers are held to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity and that the community it serves is safe and protected.

The administrative investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the department will be conducting a thorough review of the facts and circumstances surrounding the case. The outcome of the investigation will determine the appropriate course of action, which may include disciplinary action, retraining, or further legal proceedings.