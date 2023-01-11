Universal brings new thrills to North Texas and Las Vegas with upcoming theme parks

Park will include rides, shows, restaurants, a themed hotel and meet and greets with Universal characters. Photo by Guneet Jassal on Unsplash

Universal Parks & Resorts announced plans to build two new theme parks, one in North Texas and another in Las Vegas. The park in North Texas will be a family-focused theme park and resort hotel, located off the Dallas North Tollway, which will provide entertainment for families for years to come.

According to Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman and CEO, Mark Woodbury, the park will be unlike any other Universal park in the world, with traditional offerings such as rides, shows, and food, and meet and greets with characters from Universal properties, films, and shows. NBC 5 reports the theme park will also feature a 300-room themed resort hotel on the property. Woodbury said the park is expected to be a one-day or two-day experience, and specific details about the park were not yet disclosed.

The other park will be a horror-themed theme park in Las Vegas, that will "bring to life Universal’s vast library of classic horror films and today’s most terrifying tales." The park will be open year-round and will be the anchor tenant in a 20-acre expansion of the Area15 entertainment district near the Las Vegas strip.

This announcement comes as Universal is currently building Epic Universe, a theme park scheduled to open in the summer of 2025 as part of the Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Parks & Resorts is owned by NBCUniversal, which also owns this station. NBC 5 reports Universal Parks & Resorts currently operates theme parks and resort properties around the world including two locations in the United States in Hollywood, California and Orlando, Florida. The company also operates parks in Osaka, Japan, Sentosa, Singapore and Beijing, China.