Last minute claim: North Texas resident takes home $1 million from Mega Millions

The North Texas winner of a $1 million Mega Millions prize claimed it just days before the ticket was set to expire. Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

A Mega Millions prize winner from North Texas came forward just days before the expiration date to claim their $1 million prize. Fox 4 reports the winning ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was purchased in July at a convenience store in Plano. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, had until January 26th to claim the money. The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Tuesday night, with a jackpot of $1.1 billion and odds of winning at 1 in 303 million.

Mega Millions is a popular multi-state lottery game in the United States, with drawings taking place twice a week on Tuesday and Friday nights. Players select five numbers between 1 and 70, as well as one Mega Ball number between 1 and 25. To win the jackpot, a player must match all six numbers.

Fox 4 reports the current jackpot for Mega Millions is $1.1 billion, which is one of the largest in the history of the game. With such a huge prize on the line, many people are scrambling to purchase tickets before the next drawing on Tuesday night. However, it's important to remember that the odds of winning the jackpot are extremely low, at approximately 1 in 303 million.

While the chances of winning the jackpot may be slim, there are still other ways to win cash prizes by matching fewer numbers. For example, matching five numbers but not the Mega Ball, as the North Texas winner did, will still net you a $1 million prize. And even matching just the Mega Ball number will earn you a $2 prize.

Despite the low odds, the chance to win such a massive prize is certainly a tempting one, and many people will undoubtedly be crossing their fingers and hoping for a lucky draw. If a winning ticket is not claimed, the prize money will rollover to the next drawing, making the jackpot even larger.

It's worth noting that, even though the winner choose to remain anonymous, every state have different rules and laws about it. It is possible that the winner's name will be made public in some states, depending on the regulations set by each state lottery commission.