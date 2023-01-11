Dining Goodbye: Dallas Restaurants Struggle to Survive Pandemic Closures

Several major eateries across Dallas are closing their doors this year. Photo by Nick Karvounis on Unsplash

The Dallas dining scene has recently seen a number of closures, with Seasons 52, Sugarfire Smokehouse, Sweetgreen, Tiki Loco, and Nuri Grill all shutting their doors for various reasons. Eater reports, Seasons 52, known for its low-calorie menu, closed its doors as the landlord of the mall decided not to renew the chain’s lease. Sugarfire Smokehouse closed due to its inability to make the business run, while Sweetgreen closed its location in Deep Ellum after opening new locations in other cities. Tiki Loco closed due to the impact of the pandemic, decreasing foot traffic in the neighborhood, and rising costs. Nuri Grill announced that it would close by the end of 2022 but a new steakhouse under the same name would open in Uptown in late summer 2023.

Eater says the closure of these popular eateries is a reflection of the impact that the ongoing pandemic has had on the food industry as a whole. Many restaurants have struggled to survive due to reduced customer traffic, capacity limits, and restrictions, and supply chain disruptions. For some, it meant closing down operations despite the best efforts. For others, the closure could have been a strategic decision to pivot the business or change the concept. Despite these closures, the Dallas food scene is vibrant, and many new restaurants are opening to keep the city's culinary scene alive.

It is a time for many restaurant owners, chefs, and servers to be more creative and innovative than ever before, testing out new business models, utilizing technology, and rethinking the dining experience. Some restaurants have turned to online ordering and delivery, and others have started offering meal kits or meal subscriptions. Eater says many restaurants have adopted contactless payment options or are focused on expanding outdoor seating. It is a tough time for the industry but there is still hope, and the Dallas culinary scene will continue to evolve and adapt to the current conditions.