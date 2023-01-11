Suspect in Stolen Porsche Arrested Following High-Speed Chase and Attempted Carjacking in Dallas

A two-time escaped inmate is back in custody after a police chase in Dallas. Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

The incident began when the Texas Department of Public Safety received a call about a suspect in a stolen Porsche. They immediately alerted the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, who in turn deployed a police helicopter to track the vehicle. Fox 4 reports that the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Tyler Charles Payne, had stolen the Porsche in Dallas and was wanted for carjacking a woman in Frisco.

Sheriff's deputies caught up with the Porsche on Interstate 35 and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but Payne refused to comply and continued to flee. He eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed, but Payne was not done yet, he then attempted to carjack another vehicle to evade arrest, but the deputies were quick to intervene and stop him. They managed to arrest him and take him into custody.

Fox 4 reports Payne was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. While at the hospital, authorities discovered that Payne was a two-time escapee from the Choctaw County Jail in Oklahoma and the Hinds County Jail in Mississippi. He is now facing charges of aggravated robbery and failure to identify as a fugitive.

The incident highlights the importance of collaboration between different law enforcement agencies, as well as the dedication and swift actions of the Dallas County Sheriff's Office in apprehending a dangerous and repeat offender. Fox 4 reports the pursuit and capture of Payne were a result of the tireless efforts of the law enforcement officers involved and a testament to the lengths they are willing to go to keep the public safe. The victim of the carjacking, and her family, can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the perpetrator has been apprehended.