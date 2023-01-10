Parish Episcopal School teacher arrested on charges of possessing child pornography

Parish Episcopal School kindergarten teacher Brandon Froning was arrested on charges related to possession of child pornography. Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

The news of Brandon Froning's arrest has sent shockwaves through the Parish Episcopal School community. NBC 5 reports that Froning, who has been a beloved teacher at the school for several years, was arrested on January 9 on charges related to possession of child pornography. According to a school spokesperson, Froning passed all criminal and background checks and there was no indication of any wrongdoing.

Upon learning of the arrest, the school immediately suspended Froning and barred him from the campus pending further investigation. In a letter to parents, Assistant Head of School Dr. Jennifer Wilson assured them that the school takes the safety and security of its students very seriously and that they are fully cooperating with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation. She also stressed that, to the school's knowledge, the charges against Froning are not related to any current or former Parish students and are solely related to online misconduct.

The news of Froning's arrest has understandably caused concern and outrage among parents and members of the community. Many are questioning how someone with such disturbing charges could have passed all necessary background checks and been allowed to work with children. The school has assured parents that they are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of their students and that they will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement in the investigation.

NBC 5 says that In the meantime, the school is working to provide support and counseling to students and staff affected by the news. The school has also assured parents that they will continue to keep them informed of any developments in the case. Despite the disturbing nature of the situation, the school is committed to ensuring that their students receive the best possible education and support.