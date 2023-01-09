TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship game

The College Football Playoff National Championship game is giving some TCU journalism students an incredible experience. Photo by Andrew Gearhart on Unsplash

Several TCU journalism students are being given the opportunity to cover the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Inglewood, California. As members of TCU Student Media's sports staff, they will be responsible for capturing photos, and videos, and writing stories about Horned Frog athletics.

NBC 5 says the national championship game represents the highest-profile assignment for the students, who are eager to prove themselves and show their support for the football team. While excited to visit a new city and see TCU potentially shock the world on game day, the students admitted that it may be difficult to stay calm in the press box and not root for their team.

The TCU journalism students have been preparing for this opportunity all year, working hard to hone their skills and become valuable members of the TCU Student Media team. They have been following the football team closely, covering their games and practices, and are well-versed in the team's strategies and players.

NBC 5 reports that in addition to capturing photos and videos, the students will also be writing articles and sharing their opinions on the game. They have been practicing their writing skills and developing their own unique voices, and are excited to showcase their talents on the national stage.

The TCU journalism students are not the only ones who are excited about the national championship game. The entire TCU community is eagerly anticipating the game, and the students are proud to represent the school and share their coverage with the world.

Overall, the TCU journalism students are looking forward to an incredible experience at the College Football Playoff National Championship game. They are ready to prove themselves and showcase their skills, and are determined to do their best to capture the excitement and drama of the game.