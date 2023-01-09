Texas Senate Bars News Reporters from Chamber Floor, Drawing Criticism from Media and Freedom of Press Advocates

The secretary of the Texas Senate said Friday that reporters would be barred from the chamber floor. Photo by Pete Alexopoulos on Unsplash

The Texas Senate will not allow news reporters on the chamber floor during the upcoming legislative session, which begins on Tuesday, according to The Dallas Morning News. This measure was introduced in 2021 as a COVID-19 precaution and has not been lifted, despite state officials opposing other measures to reduce the spread of the virus. Patsy Spaw, the Senate secretary, stated that press access in the chamber has not changed since the last session and that "there is no floor seating for the press."

Reporters will instead be located in the Senate gallery on the third floor, while senators conduct their business on the second floor. Donnis Baggett, the executive vice president of the Texas Press Association, called the decision "unfortunate," stating that ready access is essential for both reporters and senators. In contrast, reporters are expected to have floor access in the House of Representatives. Cassi Pollock, a spokesperson for the House Speaker, told Texas Tribune that the House has traditionally allowed credentialed media in designated areas on the chamber floor and that this practice will continue.

The decision to bar news reporters from the chamber floor in the Texas Senate during the upcoming legislative session has drawn criticism from media organizations and freedom of the press advocates. The move, which was introduced in 2021 as a COVID-19 precaution, has been maintained despite state officials opposing other measures to reduce the spread of the virus. This decision means that reporters will have limited access to senators and will be located in the Senate gallery on the third floor, while senators conduct their business on the second floor.