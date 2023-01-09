Dak Prescott Struggles as Cowboys Fall to Commanders in Final Regular Season Game

Dak Prescott completed just 14 of his 37 passes for 128 yards, threw another interception that was returned for a touchdown. Photo by Pedro Mexicano on Unsplash

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys lost 26-6 to the Washington Commanders in their final regular-season game. Despite playing with their starters, the Cowboys struggled and ended up in the playoffs with a wild-card showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend. Fox 4 says Dak Prescott, the Cowboys quarterback, had a poor performance, completing only 14 of his 37 passes for 128 yards and throwing another interception that was returned for a touchdown. This was his seventh game in a row with an interception. The Dallas offense had a total of 169 yards before Prescott was replaced by Cooper Rush in the final minutes of the game.

The Cowboys had a small chance to win the NFC East if the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the New York Giants, who were resting several players and starting a third-string quarterback. However, the Eagles won and secured the division title and the top seed in the conference, earning a first-round bye. The Cowboys ended up losing to Washington's third quarterback of the season, Sam Howell, who was making his NFL debut. Fox 4 says Howell threw a touchdown pass and ran for another, becoming the first Washington rookie quarterback to do so since Robert Griffin III in 2012. He also had a 52-yard completion with wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who set a career-high in receiving yards for the season.

The Cowboys' offense was not the only problem in the game. Punter Bryan Anger dropped a snap that led to the first touchdown for the Commanders, KaVonte Turpin fumbled a punt return, and kicker Brett Maher missed an extra point. However, running back Tony Pollard returned after missing the previous game due to a thigh injury and rushed for 19 yards, surpassing 1,000 yards for the season. Pollard ended the regular season as the Cowboys' leading rusher, the first time someone other than Ezekiel Elliott has held that title since Elliott was drafted in 2016. Fox 4 reports the Commanders, who were eliminated from playoff contention last week, ended their four-game winless streak and avoided a third consecutive losing season under coach Ron Rivera.