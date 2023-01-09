Man Charged with Capital Murder in Stabbing Death of 9-Year-Old Son

McKinney police gave an update on the man accused of stabbing his own son to death on Friday. Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

McKinney, Texas police have charged 39-year-old Subramanian Ponnazhakan with capital murder in the death of his 9-year-old son on January 6, 2023. CBS DFW reports Ponnazhakan is currently being treated for self-inflicted wounds and his bond has been set at $1 million. According to police, officers responded to a call from a neighbor who found the child unconscious and bleeding in her home. Upon arriving, they found Ponnazhakan harming himself with a knife and the child in the garage with multiple stab wounds. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. "We continue to keep the child's mother and their entire family in our thoughts and prayers during this unspeakably difficult time," a department spokesperson said.

According to CBS DFW, Ponnazhakan had a history of mental health issues and had previously been arrested for domestic violence against the child's mother. It is not clear at this time what may have motivated the alleged murder. The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward. The community has been shocked and saddened by the tragedy, and a vigil is being held in honor of the victim. Counseling services have been made available for those affected by the incident. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the victim during this incredibly difficult time. The alleged murder of a child is always a disturbing and tragic event, and this case is no exception.

It is important to remember that mental illness does not excuse violence and that those struggling with mental health issues can and should seek help. CBS DFW says it is also crucial for friends and loved ones to be aware of the warning signs of domestic violence and to take action if they suspect someone they know is in danger. Domestic violence hotlines and resources are available for those who need help and support. We hope that the investigation into this case will bring justice for the victim and closure for the family.