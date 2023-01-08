Family Forced to Leave School District After Racist Vandalism at Home of Recruited Football Player

The home of former NFL player Mike Hawkins Sr. Was vandalized. Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

On December 28th, the home of former NFL player Mike Hawkins Sr. was vandalized with a racist slur. The incident prompted Hawkins Sr. to withdraw his children, including Allen High School junior quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr., from Allen ISD. Hawkins Jr. was a highly recruited four-star football player with scholarship offers from top programs such as Alabama, Oklahoma, and Michigan.

The Hawkins family home was listed for sale weeks before the incident and has declined to comment on the matter. Allen Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. In a statement to Fox 4, Allen ISD condemned the vandalism, stating that "any instance of hate speech, no matter where or how it occurs, goes against the core beliefs of our school district, and it has no place in our community." The investigation is ongoing and no further details have been released.

The incident at the Hawkins family home has sparked outrage and concern in the community, with many expressing support for the family and condemning the hateful act. "It's just really sad that this still happens in our society," neighbor Cameron Keathley to Fox 4. "All my neighbors here, they know [Mike Jr.]. I have only heard good things about him. I can’t imagine someone from around here would do this. I think it would have to be because he’s the quarterback. He is well known. Someone is trying to get under his skin."

The Hawkins family has declined to comment on the matter, but Mike Sr. told Fox 4 that "the first thing that comes to your mind is getting your kids to safety." His wife Anabelle Hawkins added that she now feels "nervous to go outside." The family has temporarily moved to an undisclosed location while they search for a new home.

The incident has sparked a wave of support for the Hawkins family, with many in the community expressing their solidarity and condemning the hateful act. "I’ve walked around this community. It’s pretty diverse," said Keathley. "So it kind of surprises me that someone would do it at all, have it in their mind. I think it has to be someone who is not from around here."

The Allen community has come together to support the Hawkins family, with many offering assistance and expressing their outrage at the hateful act. "This is not who we are as a community," said Allen Mayor Ken Fulk. "We will not tolerate hate or bigotry of any kind. I want to reassure the Hawkins family and our entire community that we are working with law enforcement to bring those responsible to justice."

The incident has also sparked a wider conversation about the prevalence of hate crimes and the importance of addressing and combating them. "We must stand together as a community and reject hate in all its forms," said Allen ISD Superintendent Robin Bullock. "We will not allow the actions of a few to define who we are. We are better than this."