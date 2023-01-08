Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challenges

Kia and Hyundai owners across the country are fed up. Cities have seen a sharp rise in theft thanks to a recent social media challenge. Photo by karthegan Padmanaban on Unsplash

The increase in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles has caused frustration and financial strain for many owners. Azaela Wilburg told Fox 4 that she had her Kia Sportage stolen three times this year, with each theft resulting in damage to the car and personal belongings being taken. The cost of repairing the car twice has left Wilburg without the funds to fix it again, and she has resorted to using Lyft and relying on friends for transportation.

In some cities, a significant proportion of stolen cars are Kias and Hyundais. Fox 4 says that in Philadelphia, 21% of stolen cars in 2022 were from these brands, while in Minneapolis, 33% of cars stolen this year were Kias and Hyundais. In Columbus, Ohio, the figure was almost 45%, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, it was 49%, and in Milwaukee, a staggering 58% of stolen cars were Kias and Hyundais.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara told Fox 4 has said that children as young as 12 are involved in these thefts and that the problem began with a TikTok challenge earlier this year. O'Hara stated that it is "absolutely tragic" that children are learning that they can be involved in these crimes and that they will be released by police with no effective means of support. He added that while he is not advocating for children to be detained, there needs to be a better approach to addressing the problem.

Minneapolis police are reportedly "doing everything they can from a law enforcement side" to stop these crimes, although no further details have been provided. Some victims are calling for social media companies to be held accountable for videos on their platforms that show stolen cars being joyridden. TikTok has said that such videos violate their policies and will be removed, while YouTube and Instagram have yet to respond to media requests about the issue.