Convenient new DoorDash Package Pickup service makes shipping packages a breeze

DoorDash this week launched a new "Package Pickup" service, which allows customers to request a driver to pick up prepaid packages. Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

Food delivery company DoorDash has launched Package Pickup, a service that allows customers to request a driver to pick up prepaid packages from their homes and drop them off for shipping. The service, which was first trialed in March and is now available to 95% of Americans, allows for up to five packages per delivery to be shipped with USPS, UPS, or FedEx. It comes with a $5 fee for standard users or a $3 fee for DashPass members.

Fox 4 says to use the service, customers can select the "Packages" icon on the DoorDash homepage or use search to select their carrier of choice. Customers should attach a prepaid shipping label, or send a shipping QR code directly to the DoorDash driver in the app. Customers can get their first package pickup for free until 31 January. DoorDash has previously expanded its delivery services to include groceries, beauty products, homeware products and gifts, and COVID-19 test kits.

In addition to its new Package Pickup service, DoorDash has also recently expanded its delivery offerings to include groceries, beauty products, homeware products and gifts, and even COVID-19 test kits. The company has also teamed up with Facebook’s parent company, Meta, to test drivers delivering small Facebook Marketplace orders that can fit in the trunk of a car up to 15 miles away.

Fox 4 says the launch of Package Pickup comes at a busy time for DoorDash, as the company is currently in the midst of the holiday season and dealing with increased demand for its services. The service is expected to be especially useful for customers looking to make returns during this period. Gagan Gupta, DoorDash’s product manager, said in a statement: "We are excited to introduce Package Pickup as a seamless and efficient offering for those looking to make returns during the busy post-holiday season and throughout the year."

Package Pickup is just the latest example of DoorDash's efforts to expand its services beyond restaurant takeout. The company has been steadily increasing its offerings in recent years in an effort to stay competitive in the highly saturated food delivery market. DoorDash's expansion into the package delivery space could potentially put it in direct competition with companies like UPS, USPS, and FedEx.

Overall, the introduction of Package Pickup is a welcome addition for DoorDash customers, providing them with a convenient and efficient way to ship packages without having to leave their homes. With its wide availability across the US and free trial period, the service is sure to be popular among those looking to make returns or send packages during the busy holiday season.