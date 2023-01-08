New Jersey woman sentenced to 3 years in prison for fraudulent GoFundMe campaign that raised over $400,000

A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for her role in spreading a fake story that resulted in over $400,000 in online donations. WFAA reports Katelyn McClure, 32, pleaded guilty to state theft charges and will serve her sentence concurrently with a one-year federal term. In 2017, McClure and her boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, claimed that homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. had given McClure his last $20 when her car ran out of gas on a highway exit ramp.

Prosecutors say she helped spread a feel-good story about a homeless veteran, collecting online donations from thousands of people. Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash

They launched a GoFundMe campaign called "Paying It Forward" and received donations from around 14,000 people. However, an investigation later revealed that all of the money had been spent by March 2018, including on a recreational vehicle, a BMW, and trips to casinos. D’Amico was sentenced to five years in prison and both he and McClure have been ordered to repay GoFundMe. Bobbitt received probationary federal and state sentences.

WFAA reports that Katelyn McClure and Mark D'Amico's fraudulent scheme garnered national attention and was seen as a heartwarming tale of kindness and generosity. The couple claimed that homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. had helped McClure when her car ran out of gas on a highway exit ramp in Philadelphia, and launched a GoFundMe campaign called "Paying It Forward" to raise money for Bobbitt. The campaign was a success, raising over $400,000 from around 14,000 donors in just one month. However, authorities became suspicious when Bobbitt accused the couple of not giving him the money and launched an investigation. It was eventually discovered that all of the funds had been spent by March 2018, with large sums going towards a recreational vehicle, a BMW, and trips to casinos in Las Vegas and New Jersey.

The fraudulent scheme was seen as one of the largest ever perpetrated on the crowdfunding platform, and McClure and D'Amico's actions caused outrage among donors and the general public. Many felt betrayed by the couple's deception and were left wondering how they could have been so callous as to take advantage of the generosity of others for their own gain. Fox 4 reports that in the end, both McClure and D'Amico were sentenced to prison for their crimes and ordered to fully reimburse GoFundMe. Bobbitt, who was also involved in the scheme, received probationary sentences.

The case serves as a reminder of the importance of caution when it comes to donating to online campaigns, and the need to thoroughly research a campaign and its organizers before giving money. While the vast majority of crowdfunding campaigns are legitimate, it is important to be aware of the potential for fraud and to take steps to protect yourself. In the end, McClure and D'Amico's actions not only caused harm to those who donated to their campaign but also cast a negative light on the concept of crowdfunding as a whole.