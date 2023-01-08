Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion, fifth-largest in US history

The Mega Millions jackpot has kept growing larger after more than two months without a winner and is among the largest jackpots ever. Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

The Mega Millions lottery has been growing for over two months without a winner, making the current jackpot of $1.1 billion the fifth largest in U.S. history. Despite the impressive size of the prize, the odds of winning remain unchanged at one in 302.6 million. Despite this, many people continue to buy tickets, hoping to hit the jackpot and change their lives forever.

WFAA says the full jackpot is paid out over 29 years in the form of an annuity, although nearly all winners opt for the single, lump-sum cash payout instead. For the most recent drawing, the cash payout would have been $486 million. While this is still a huge sum of money, it is significantly less than the full jackpot amount and means that winners will have to carefully plan their finances in order to make their winnings last.

WFAA says in addition to the main jackpot, there are also smaller prizes available for players who match a certain number of balls. For the most recent drawing, five tickets matched the first five numbers, winning their owners $1 million each. These tickets were sold in New York, Florida, Maryland, and New Jersey.

While the Mega Millions lottery may offer players the chance to win big, it is important to remember that the odds of winning are extremely low. Lottery games should be viewed as a form of entertainment rather than a reliable way to make money. It is also worth considering the fact that lottery winnings are subject to taxation, meaning that the actual amount received by winners may be significantly less than the advertised jackpot.

WFAA says despite these considerations, many people continue to play the lottery in the hope of hitting the jackpot and changing their lives forever. The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Tuesday, while Powerball offers another chance at a large jackpot, currently at $325 million, with its next drawing on Saturday.