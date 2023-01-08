Kevin McCarthy Emerges Victorious as House Speaker After Historic Stand-Off with Conservative Holdouts

The longest fight for the gavel started in late 1855 and dragged on for two months, with 133 ballots, during debates over slavery. Photo by Louis Velazquez on Unsplash

The fight for the House speaker position has been a tense and tumultuous process, with McCarthy and a group of conservative holdouts locked in a stand-off that has lasted for several days. Fox 4 reports the battle has tested the new GOP majority's ability to govern and has highlighted the deep divisions within the party. It has also underscored the fragility of American democracy, as the country continues to grapple with the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.

The process of selecting a new House speaker is normally a straightforward one, with the majority party nominating their chosen candidate and the full House voting on the appointment. However, this time around the process has been anything but smooth, with McCarthy facing a number of challenges from within his own party. Fox 4 reports that a group of conservative holdouts, led by members of the Freedom Caucus, have been blocking McCarthy's rise and have demanded that he agree to a number of concessions in exchange for their support.

After three days of failed votes and 11 ballots, a deal was finally reached between McCarthy and the holdouts, with the Republican agreeing to many of their demands in order to secure their support. Among other things, McCarthy agreed to reinstate a longstanding rule that allows any single member to call a vote to remove him from office, a move that will leave him constantly under threat from his detractors. He also agreed to give up some of his powers as speaker, including the ability to appoint members to committees.

Despite these concessions, McCarthy was still able to gain the support of over a dozen holdouts, including the chairman of the Freedom Caucus, Scott Perry. Perry, who had been a leader of Trump's efforts to challenge the 2020 election, tweeted after switching his vote to McCarthy: "We're at a turning point." Another holdout, Byron Donalds of Florida, also switched his vote, citing a conversation with Trump in which the former president urged Republicans to end their public dispute.

Fox 4 says that while McCarthy's victory is a significant one, he will emerge as a weakened speaker, constantly under threat from his detractors and with limited powers. He may also be seen as a survivor, however, having navigated one of the most brutal fights for the speaker's role in US history. The showdown has revealed both the strengths and fragility of American democracy and has served as a reminder of the deep divisions within the Republican Party.