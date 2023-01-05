TCU Football Makes Historic Return to National Championship Game: Fans Will Go to Any Lengths to See it in Person

TCU football beat the odds and is headed to the National Championship Game in L.A. next Monday. Photo by Gene Gallin on Unsplash

TCU football made a huge upset and is now headed to the National Championship Game in L.A. next Monday, much to the excitement of fans.CBS DFW says it has been 85 years since TCU last won a National Championship, and many fans are confident that this is their year. Some fans are even willing to go to great lengths to see the game in person.

Hannah Markle, a TCU fan, told CBS DFW, "We're looking at flights to take us to the East Coast to the Midwest, then LA and back. We're going to try every avenue that we can." However, getting to the game is not cheap. Game tickets on Vividseats start at almost $500 for the last row, with the top price reaching just shy of $250,000.

For TCU's dedicated Frog Club members, like Joe Gallagher, the process of obtaining tickets for the game started months ago through TCU Athletics. However, now that the team has made it to the National Championship, these members must pay for the tickets they requested. Gallagher told CBS DFW, "I would not say that TCU bowl games and the National Championship are in the budget this year. So we're having to do some adjusting." His son, Michael Gallagher, added, "It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience, because you never know the next time the Frogs are going to go to the Natty. Hopefully next year, but you never know."

For those who are unable to afford the steep ticket prices, TCU's Alumni Association is offering a travel package that includes a charter airline for around $4,000, though tickets to the game are not included. Some fans have decided to cheer on the Horned Frogs from home, with the university hosting a free and public watch party in the basketball arena. CBS DFW says no matter how they choose to support the team, TCU fans are excited for the chance to see their team potentially bring home a National Championship title.