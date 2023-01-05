Pilot Point ISD Introduces Revolutionary Go-to-Green Technology to Protect Students and Staff from Active Shooters

A North Texas school district is breaking new ground when it comes to active shooter safety. Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

Pilot Point Independent School District (ISD) in North Texas has introduced a new technology called Go-to-Green to protect students and staff in the event of an active shooter situation. NBC 5 reports that the system activates acoustic sensors in the ceilings of school buildings that light up to direct people away from an attacker or tell them to stay put in classrooms.

How does it work?

When a shooting occurs, the sensors turn red or green, with red indicating the direction of the shooter and green signifying a pathway to safety. Red and blue strobe lights also direct first responders to the shooter's location, which is detected by cameras throughout the campus and streamed to track their movement. NBC 5 says the technology can also be used to evacuate people in emergency situations, such as fires or severe weather. Pilot Point ISD is the first school district in the country to implement the system.

The Go-to-Green technology is being hailed as a major step forward in active shooter safety measures in schools. By providing clear guidance on where to go and where to avoid, the system aims to minimize confusion and chaos in the event of a shooting and to quickly direct first responders to the location of the attacker. The technology is also expected to be useful in other emergency situations, such as fires or severe weather, by providing a clear and efficient way to evacuate people from buildings.

NBC 5 says Pilot Point ISD is taking a number of other precautions to mitigate the risk of an active shooter situation, including arming some teachers. District Police Chief Brad Merritt acknowledged that no system is foolproof, but he emphasized the importance of being prepared and taking every precaution possible. "If somebody has evil in their heart so bad that they want to come into a school and do this, they're going to find a way to do it," said Merritt. "That's where this system comes into play because it immediately alerts us of what's going on."

The Go-to-Green technology has received widespread praise from educators and parents, who are grateful to have an additional layer of protection for their students and children. Andie Clark, a writing teacher at Pilot Point Middle School, said that the technology gives her peace of mind and takes the burden off of having to make life-and-death decisions in a crisis. "I no longer have to think about it. I can just go," she said.

Pilot Point ISD is the first school district in the country to implement the Go-to-Green system, but it is expected that other districts will follow suit as the technology becomes more widely available.