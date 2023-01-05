Dallas, TX

North Texas Food Bank Launches $500 Million Fundraising Drive to Combat Rising Hunger in the Region

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBv2B_0k41LLqG00
At a large mobile food pantry event in Dallas on Wednesday, all supplies ran out before all families were served.Photo byAaron DoucettonUnsplash

The mobile food pantry event in Dallas on Wednesday was met with an overwhelming response, with a line of cars stretching down the highway and winding through the church parking lot before the event even began. NBC 5 says many of those in attendance cited the high cost of living and struggle to make ends meet as the reason for needing assistance. Sylvia Tatum, who was fortunate enough to receive supplies, said that it is "very hard" to get by these days due to the rising cost of everything.

The event, which was held at Greater Providence Baptist Church and organized by the North Texas Food Bank, was originally planned to serve 250 cars but ended up serving 400 families before running out of supplies. Those who were still waiting at the curb when the supplies ran out were turned away. The incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing issue of hunger in the region, even in a place known for its economic prosperity.

NBC 5 says that in response to the elevated food crisis facing many families in North Texas, the North Texas Food Bank has launched a $500 million dollar "Nourish North Texas" fundraising drive to expand its response to hunger and address barriers to food security. The drive aims to ensure that all members of the community have access to food and do not have to choose between eating and paying rent. The organization will be hosting six more mobile food distribution events in the area this week.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# North Texas food pantry# food pantry fundraiser# mobile food pantry

Comments / 1

Published by

I specialize in crime, entertainment and political stories. I have spent eight years as a freelance writer and journalist.

Dallas, TX
13268 followers

More from Larry Lease

Allen, TX

Family Forced to Leave School District After Racist Vandalism at Home of Recruited Football Player

On December 28th, the home of former NFL player Mike Hawkins Sr. was vandalized with a racist slur. The incident prompted Hawkins Sr. to withdraw his children, including Allen High School junior quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr., from Allen ISD. Hawkins Jr. was a highly recruited four-star football player with scholarship offers from top programs such as Alabama, Oklahoma, and Michigan.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challenges

The increase in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles has caused frustration and financial strain for many owners. Azaela Wilburg told Fox 4 that she had her Kia Sportage stolen three times this year, with each theft resulting in damage to the car and personal belongings being taken. The cost of repairing the car twice has left Wilburg without the funds to fix it again, and she has resorted to using Lyft and relying on friends for transportation.

Read full story

Convenient new DoorDash Package Pickup service makes shipping packages a breeze

Food delivery company DoorDash has launched Package Pickup, a service that allows customers to request a driver to pick up prepaid packages from their homes and drop them off for shipping. The service, which was first trialed in March and is now available to 95% of Americans, allows for up to five packages per delivery to be shipped with USPS, UPS, or FedEx. It comes with a $5 fee for standard users or a $3 fee for DashPass members.

Read full story

New Jersey woman sentenced to 3 years in prison for fraudulent GoFundMe campaign that raised over $400,000

A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for her role in spreading a fake story that resulted in over $400,000 in online donations. WFAA reports Katelyn McClure, 32, pleaded guilty to state theft charges and will serve her sentence concurrently with a one-year federal term. In 2017, McClure and her boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, claimed that homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. had given McClure his last $20 when her car ran out of gas on a highway exit ramp.

Read full story
45 comments

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion, fifth-largest in US history

The Mega Millions lottery has been growing for over two months without a winner, making the current jackpot of $1.1 billion the fifth largest in U.S. history. Despite the impressive size of the prize, the odds of winning remain unchanged at one in 302.6 million. Despite this, many people continue to buy tickets, hoping to hit the jackpot and change their lives forever.

Read full story
1 comments

Kevin McCarthy Emerges Victorious as House Speaker After Historic Stand-Off with Conservative Holdouts

The fight for the House speaker position has been a tense and tumultuous process, with McCarthy and a group of conservative holdouts locked in a stand-off that has lasted for several days. Fox 4 reports the battle has tested the new GOP majority's ability to govern and has highlighted the deep divisions within the party. It has also underscored the fragility of American democracy, as the country continues to grapple with the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.

Read full story
2 comments
Uvalde County, TX

Another Texas Ranger Terminated Over Handling of Robb Elementary School Shooting

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has decided to terminate a Texas Ranger, Christopher Ryan Kindell, over his response to a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2021. Texas Tribune says Kindell has five days to appeal the decision.

Read full story
1 comments

Chick-fil-A Investigates Suspicious Activity on Customer Accounts, Enhances Security Measures

In light of the recent suspicious activity on some of its customer's Chick-fil-A One accounts, the food chain has reassured its customers that it is taking the necessary steps to ensure the security of their accounts. Fox 4 says that in addition to advising its customers to update their passwords to something "new and unique," Chick-fil-A has also implemented additional security measures to protect the affected accounts.

Read full story
7 comments

NFL Approves Potential Neutral Site AFC Championship Game, Causing Controversy Among Fans and Owners

The NFL has approved a resolution to potentially modify the playoffs with a "neutral site" AFC Championship game, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The decision, which was supported by 25 of the league's owners, will be dependent on the outcome of Week 18 and will be determined by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell if necessary. The move is meant to address the "inequity" of some teams playing 17 games while others play 16, with the change potentially affecting only four teams. A full resolution of the proposed change was released by the NFL.

Read full story
236 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Tailgate Tradition Banished: No Grills or Coolers Allowed at College Football Playoff National Championship

Fans of college football will not be permitted to bring their own grills, coolers, or other tailgating items to SoFi Stadium for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday. According to the parking section of the SoFi Stadium website, tailgating will not be allowed on the premises for the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs. Fox 4 says this directive seems to be coming from the College Football Playoff.

Read full story
284 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Jury misconduct alleged in Aaron Dean trial: Defense team demands new investigation

The legal team for Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer convicted of killing Atatiana Jefferson, is calling for an investigation into the jury panel and possible misconduct during Dean's trial. Dean was sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for the October 2019 shooting. Fox 4 reports that in court documents, the defense team has requested access to transcripts, jury instructions, and records from the jury selection process, as well as the panel's deliberations.

Read full story
1 comments
Cumberland, MD

Elderly Walmart Employee Receives $108,000 Check for Acts of Kindness, Thanks to TikTok User and Generous Donors

Butch Marion, an 82-year-old Walmart worker, has officially retired after a Maryland man raised money for him via TikTok.Photo bySolen FeyissaonUnsplash. On Wednesday, Butch Marion experienced the beginning of a new chapter in his life. "I feel like a new man," Marion told FOX 4 on that day. And with good reason: he had just received a check for $108,000 as a result of the kindness he had shown and a stroke of good luck.

Read full story
34 comments
Allen, TX

Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil Rights

Allen ISD confirmed that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district.Photo byFeliphe SchiarollionUnsplash. The Allen Independent School District (ISD) in Texas is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year. CBS DFW reports the complaint was filed by Karen Mayer Cunningham, a nationally recognized special education advocate, on behalf of a student with special needs and his mother, Christina Cabral. Cabral claims that her son's special needs are not being adequately met by the school district. Her son, Nicolas, has TAR syndrome, a condition that causes him to be missing all of his arm bones and knee joints. As a result, he requires support when walking and is at risk of brain hemorrhaging and internal bleeding if he falls due to his low platelets.

Read full story
70 comments
Texas State

Controversial Training Sessions for Texas Law Enforcement led by Former Oath Keepers Leader Sparks Investigation

An NBC 5 investigation reveals a former leader of the far-right Oath Keepers has been able to attract Texas police officers to training.Photo byScott RodgersononUnsplash. An NBC 5 investigation has discovered that the former leader of the far-right Oath Keepers, Richard Mack, has been able to attract law enforcement officers from over 80 agencies in Texas to attend his training sessions. Mack, who is a retired Arizona sheriff and a former board member of the Oath Keepers, has founded the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) and teaches local law enforcement officers that they have more power than the FBI and even the president, according to NBC 5. Mack maintains that the U.S. Constitution gives local law enforcement the authority to block federal officials and to personally determine the constitutionality of laws.

Read full story
149 comments
Cincinnati, OH

NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals Game

The NFL's decision to not resume the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been met with mixed reactions from fans and analysts.Photo byAdrian CurielonUnsplash. The NFL's decision to not resume the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been met with mixed reactions from fans and analysts. The game, which was suspended on Monday after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and had to be resuscitated, had major playoff implications for the AFC.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Everything on the Line for Dallas Cowboys in Showdown Against against Washington Commanders

As we head into the final week of the NFL regular season, the Cowboys still have a chance to win the NFC East and secure the No. 1 seed.Photo byPedro MexicanoonUnsplash. The Dallas Cowboys have had a successful season, finishing with a 12-4 record and earning a spot in the playoffs. However, they still have a chance to secure the top seed in the NFC or win the NFC East division. Fox 4 reports that in order to do so, they must first defeat the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and then hope that the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the New York Giants. The Cowboys' fate may also be tied to the outcome of the San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals game, as the 49ers must lose for the Cowboys to secure the top seed.

Read full story
7 comments
Fort Worth, TX

TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic Showdown

The TCU Horned Frogs have had a strong season, earning their spot in the national championship game after a series of impressive victories.Photo byDave AdamsononUnsplash. The TCU Horned Frogs have had a strong season, earning their spot in the national championship game after a series of impressive victories. Fox 4 says that they face a formidable opponent in the Georgia Bulldogs, who are the defending national champions and have a history of strong performances on the field. Despite being the underdogs in this matchup, the Horned Frogs remain confident in their abilities and are determined to give it their all on the field.

Read full story
Texas State

Governor Abbott Calls for Changes to Ankle Monitor System Following Murders Involving Parolees in North Texas

The governor is calling for changes to the state’s ankle monitor system because of two murder cases in North Texas involving parolees.Photo byHédi BenyounesonUnsplash. In response to the murder cases involving parolees wearing ankle monitors in North Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has called for changes to the state's ankle monitor system. Fox 4 reports the Governor believes that changes to Texas law could help prevent similar murders from occurring in the future. One of the suspects in these cases, Nestor Hernandez, was a parolee who had previously violated orders not to remove his ankle monitor. Hernandez was placed in an intermediate sanction facility for three months by a parole board, but just weeks after his release, he was accused of committing murders at a Dallas hospital.

Read full story
60 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central Expressway

Some people who live along Central Expressway in North Dallas say the city has to do more to address the spread of homeless encampments.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Homelessness is a complex and multifaceted issue that affects communities across the United States. It is often caused by a combination of economic, social, and personal factors, and addressing it requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of homelessness as well as the immediate needs of those who are experiencing homelessness.

Read full story
45 comments
Texas State

New COVID-19 Strain and Increased Hospitalizations Reported in North Texas

North Texas is seeing a spike in COVID hospitalizations.Photo byMufid MajnunonUnsplash. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in North Texas, according to the DFW Hospital Council. The council attributes the spike in hospitalizations to the holidays and states that it is not yet a surge. The council reported around 980 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, which is a 200 to 250 person increase from just 10 days prior. The majority of these patients are over the age of 45. Infection rates are also increasing, likely due to holiday gatherings and close contact.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy