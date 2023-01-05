Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill Location

Harold's Chicken is celebrating the grand-opening, this week, at its new franchise location in Cedar Hill. Photo by Lucas Andrade on Unsplash

Harold's Chicken, a beloved Chicago-based restaurant known for its flavorful made-to-order chicken, seafood, and signature sauce, has recently opened a new franchise location in Cedar Hill, Texas, much to the excitement of both locals and Chicago natives. The grand opening of the Cedar Hill location was celebrated this week, and fans of the brand have been flocking to the restaurant to get a taste of their favorite dishes.

The Cedar Hill franchise is owned by a young husband and wife team who said they were intentional about moving from Chicago to open in Cedar Hill, due to opportunities in line with their business plans. Corporate Owner Kristen Pierce-Sherrod, whose father started Harold's Chicken 73 years ago, told WFAA she is always excited to see the brand expand.

"We have a lot of natives from Chicago that's in this area. We just saw the need for it and decided to come here," explained Pierce-Sherrod.

Local residents, including Cedar Hill resident Rosie Moore, a Chicago native who grew up on Harold's Chicken, are thrilled to have the restaurant so close to home. "When the sign actually posted Harold's is coming... Oh, my God," said Moore. "The six-piece! The six wings with the extra mild sauce! Oh, my God," she added about her go-to menu item.

WFAA reports the opening of Harold's Chicken is just one of 67 businesses that the city of Cedar Hill has issued a new Certificate of Occupancy over the past year, helping to maintain the community's status as a regional hub for restaurants and shopping. City leaders are excited about the opportunities this brings, including the potential for young people to start their own businesses.

With the introduction of Harold's Chicken to North Texas, its owners say that residents can expect to see more of the brand and logo in the future. "We've got, like, five more locations coming," said Vincent Sherrod, one of the owners. They are already discussing expanding across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.