Electric Scooters Set to Return to Dallas in 2023 with New Regulations for Safety and Equity

Rental scooters will return to Dallas in 2023. But this time, there will be several changes from just a few years ago. Photo by Vince Jacob on Unsplash

In recent years, electric scooters and bikes have become popular modes of transportation in many cities around the world. However, their proliferation has not been without controversy. In Dallas, electric scooters were initially allowed in 2018 but were eventually banned in 2020 due to safety concerns. Now, the city is preparing to bring back electric scooters and bikes in 2023 with a set of regulations designed to address these concerns.

Kathryn Rush, Chief Planner for Transportation for the city of Dallas told Fox 4, the goal is to create a safer and more orderly system for the scooters. To achieve this, the city will only allow three companies, Lime, Bird, and Superpedestrian, to operate in Dallas, and there will be fewer scooters on the streets. However, if demand increases, the companies will be able to add more scooters. The scooters and e-bikes will only be available for rent from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., in order to reduce joyriding and party use. They will also have a maximum speed limit of 20 mph or 10 mph in designated slow-ride zones, and the rental companies will be able to remotely enforce these limits and shut down scooters in no-ride zones.

Fox 4 says in addition to these measures, the city is also taking steps to make it safer for scooters to be ridden on the streets. This includes the installation of more bike lanes and facilities, as well as stricter penalties for companies and riders who do not follow the regulations. Riders could face fines of up to $20 for improper parking of the scooters and will be required to provide a photo of their parking spot before ending their ride.

To increase accessibility, a limited number of scooters will be available in central Dallas, and at least 15% will be located in low-income and majority-minority areas, known as equity opportunity zones. The city hopes that this distribution will ensure that access to the scooters is greater than it was before. Additionally, measures will be taken to prevent scooters and bikes from ending up in rivers and floodplains, including the use of signs and geofencing around parks and trails.

Fox 4 says the new regulations for electric scooters and bikes in Dallas aim to create a safer, more orderly, and more equitable system for all. The scooters and e-bikes are expected to be available on Dallas streets in the coming weeks, providing an alternative mode of transportation for residents and visitors alike.