Historic Delay in Electing Speaker of the House Leaves Congress in Limbo

The US House currently has no duly-sworn members, and won't until a Speaker is chosen. Photo by Louis Velazquez on Unsplash

On Tuesday, the newly elected 118th Congress met to elect a new Speaker of the House, but was unable to do so despite three attempts. Yahoo reports that as a result, the chamber voted to adjourn without administering the oath of office to the 434 members elected to Congress in November. This means that these members, including both those who have been serving for a long time and those who are newly elected, cannot be sworn in or perform any of the duties outlined in the Constitution until a Speaker is chosen and administers the oath to the rest of the chamber.

The House is scheduled to reconvene on Thursday at noon, with the first order of business being the election of a Speaker. Yahoo says the last time such a gap occurred was in 1923. The current situation, which is being caused by the inability of Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California to secure enough votes to become Speaker, has been described as bizarre by current, former, and future members of Congress.

The situation is being closely watched by political observers, who are interested to see how the House will resolve the issue and move forward with its legislative agenda. The delay in electing a Speaker has the potential to impact the ability of the House to pass major pieces of legislation, particularly with the narrow majority held by the Democrats. It remains to be seen how the situation will be resolved and what impact it will have on the workings of the House in the coming weeks and months.