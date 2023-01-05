Deadlock Continues in House Speaker Vote: McCarthy Fails to Secure Needed 218 Votes for Second Consecutive Day

Mike McCarthy continues to fall short in votes to become the next Speaker of the House. Photo by History in HD on Unsplash

For two consecutive days, a group of 20 hardline Republican rebels has prevented GOP leader Kevin McCarthy from becoming a speaker of the House, just hours after former President Donald Trump called on House Republicans to support McCarthy and "close the deal."

NBC reports that six votes were held on the House floor to choose a speaker, but each time the rebels voted for someone else, denying McCarthy the 218 votes he needed to win. This stalemate ensures that chaos will continue in the House under the new GOP majority. McCarthy said he is "very confident" the conflict will work out in his favor and that he plans "to work through it, get everybody together and solve our problems." After hours of discussions, the two sides appeared no closer to a resolution.

The impasse over the speakership in the House of Representatives shows no signs of being resolved. Despite receiving the support of over 90% of the 222 GOP members in the fourth, fifth, and sixth ballots on Wednesday, NBC reports McCarthy has been unable to secure the 218 votes needed to become speaker. Opponents, informally known as the "Never Kevins," have indicated they are prepared to continue their resistance. The conflict has resulted in the first time in 100 years that the speaker vote has gone to multiple ballots.

The opposition has rallied behind Rep. Byron Donalds, a Black Florida conservative who won his second term in November. Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, nominated Donalds as the right-wing alternative to McCarthy on the fourth ballot. "For the first time in history, there have been two Black Americans placed into the nomination for speaker of the House," said Roy, evoking the history-making role of Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who has received the support of Democrats.

The stalemate has frustrated both allies and foes of McCarthy, with the House adjourning until 8 p.m. to allow Republicans time to meet and try to come to an agreement. "We have a constitutional duty to elect the Speaker of the House, but we have to deliberate further as a Republican conference until we have enough votes and stop wasting everyone's time," said Rep. Victoria Spartz, a Republican from Indiana, who voted present on Wednesday after supporting McCarthy in three votes on Tuesday to NBC.

The chaos has led some to call for a compromise candidate to be put forward. "We're on the precipice of such a destructive argument today. I plead with all of my Republican colleagues, let cooler, more rational heads prevail. Let us unite as Republicans to elect the next Speaker of the House," said Rep. Warren Davidson, a Republican from Ohio and member of the far-right Freedom Caucus, who nominated McCarthy earlier in the day.