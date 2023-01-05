SWAT Situation Unfolds in Pleasant Grove, Large Police Presence on Scene

A large police presence is seen in the Pleasant Grove area as a SWAT situation unfolds. Photo by LOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVR on Unsplash

A SWAT situation is currently underway in Pleasant Grove, and a large police presence can be observed in the area. According to CBS DFW, the incident began at approximately 10:04 a.m. on January 4, when police officers were following a car with "possible stolen plates" in the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road. The police department's helicopter, Air1, was also called in to provide assistance.

The suspect's car reportedly crashed near Bruton and Jim Miller Road, and the suspect fled from the vehicle into a wooded area. Police have also reported that shots were fired from a weapon by the suspect.

According to police, the suspect fired shots from a weapon, leading to the deployment of the SWAT team. A large police presence can be seen in the area, and authorities are urging residents to avoid the area and to stay indoors if possible. The situation is fluid, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

