Texas death row inmates allege use of expired, potentially unsafe drugs for executions

Texas inmates are suing the state for allegedly using expired lethal injection drugs. Photo by Hédi Benyounes on Unsplash

Three death row inmates in Texas have filed a lawsuit claiming that the state plans to use expired and potentially unsafe drugs for their executions, which are scheduled to take place early this year. Fox 4 reports the first execution, of Robert Fratta, is set for January 10. Wesley Ruiz and John Balentine are set to be executed in February. The state's highest criminal court of appeals has put the lawsuit on hold while it considers an appeal by the Texas Attorney General's Office, which argues that the case should be decided by a criminal court rather than a civil one.

Fox 4 reports Shawn Nolan, an attorney for Balentine and Ruiz, has called for an evidentiary hearing to determine if prisoners are at risk of "pain and suffering" during the execution process. Officials from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice have denied the inmates' claims and stated that all execution drugs are within their expiration dates and have been "appropriately tested." However, a pharmacology professor at the University of South Carolina has submitted a declaration stating that the pentobarbital in the state's possession is "expired," and that the state's testing methods are "completely unscientific and incorrect."

The use of expired or potentially unsafe drugs in executions has raised serious concerns among advocates for prisoner rights. If such drugs were to be used, there is a risk that the prisoners could suffer unnecessarily during the execution process, leading to a violation of their Eighth Amendment rights, which prohibit "cruel and unusual" punishment. In this case, the inmates' attorneys have argued that using expired drugs would also violate state laws, including the Texas Pharmacy Act and the Texas Controlled Substances Act.

Fox 4 says state officials have defended their use of execution drugs, stating that they are safe and within their expiration dates. However, this claim has been challenged by a pharmacology professor who has reviewed state records and concluded that the pentobarbital in the state's possession is "expired." This raises questions about the transparency and accountability of the state's execution process, as state lawmakers have banned the disclosure of drug suppliers for executions since 2015.