Passenger Sues Southwest Airlines for Allegedly Failing to Reimburse Customers for Canceled Flights

A passenger is suing Southwest Airlines over the airline's alleged failure to reimburse him and other customers for canceled flights. CBS DFW reports the airline's contract of carriage mandates refunds for canceled flights, as well as reimbursement for incurred costs like hotels, meals, and rental cars, according to Louisiana-based passenger Eric Capdeville, who filed a proposed class-action lawsuit in the Eastern District of Louisiana. Capdeville claims that Southwest owes customers over $5,000,000 in refunds.

The lawsuit stems from the cancellation of thousands of Southwest flights over the holidays, which the airline blamed on winter weather. Capdeville alleges that when his flight from New Orleans to Portland was canceled, he was not offered a refund and was instead given airline credits for use on a future flight, which violates Southwest's own contract of carriage. The contract states that when the carrier cancels or changes the schedule of a flight, it will, at the request of a passenger, re-accommodate the passenger on another flight or refund the fare.

CBS DFW reports that Southwest also promises to provide refunds within seven business days of a refund request for tickets purchased using a credit card, or within 20 days for tickets purchased with cash. "Neither provision provides for any 'credit' for use on a future Southwest flight," the lawsuit states. Capdeville claims he was not offered any comparable flight accommodations and was therefore owed a refund for the tickets he had purchased but could not use.

Southwest told CBS DFW that it is in the process of refunding passengers affected by the holiday cancellations. "There are several high-priority efforts underway to do right by our customers, including processing refunds from canceled flights, and reimbursing customers for expenses incurred as a result of the irregular operations," the airline said in a statement. "In fact, on December 28, we launched a website to assist customers with requesting refunds and reimbursements, and those requests are being processed and issued www.southwest.com/traveldisruption."

Despite these efforts, experts expect Southwest to suffer long-lasting reputational damage, as well as be targeted by lawsuits from a variety of parties. "There is a standard pattern after a major reputational event. It beings with the event that is usually emotionally charged and leaves a lot of people disappointed, and thereafter every different stakeholder group will have their say. Customers will obviously be disappointed, employees will be disappointed, and shareholders will be disappointed," said Nir Kossovsky, a reputation risk expert. "Everybody has a piece of disappointment that will manifest in some kind of behavior — often litigation — that will cost Southwest for a long time," Kossovsky added. "There's a very long tail to a reputational event."

CBS DFW says the incident is just the latest in a series of problems faced by Southwest Airlines in recent months. In December, the airline experienced an epic meltdown, with thousands of flights canceled over the holidays due to a winter storm. In response, Southwest offered 25,000 frequent-flier points, worth more than $300, to travelers affected by the cancellations. However, this gesture did little to placate frustrated customers, many of whom were stranded or had to make last-minute travel arrangements at significant additional cost. The airline has also faced criticism for its handling of the pandemic, with some passengers claiming that Southwest did not enforce mask-wearing on its flights or adequately clean its planes.