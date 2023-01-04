North Texas Cities Earned Spots in Top 100 Job Markets for 2023 List

The top North Texas city on the list is Plano, ranked at number nine with an overall score of 61.78. Photo by R K on Unsplash

If you're looking for a new job in Texas and aren't sure where to start, the WalletHub study on the best job markets for 2023 may be able to help you. The study compared 182 cities in the US and ranked the top 100 based on two categories: Job Market and Socioeconomics.

The Job Market category accounted for the majority of each city's score and included factors such as job opportunities, monthly average starting salaries, and employers that hire workers with disabilities. The Socioeconomics category focused on factors such as median annual income, transportation, housing, and the best cities for families and singles.

Of the top 100 cities on the list, seven North Texas cities made the rankings. Plano was the highest ranked at number nine, with an overall score of 61.78 and a job market ranked as the seventh best in the country. Irving came in at number 12 with an overall score of 60.66 and a job market ranked as the second best in the US. Grand Prairie was ranked 25th, with a job market in the top 20 but a low ranking in socioeconomics. Dallas was ranked 58th, with a job market close to 30th place and socioeconomics ranked just under 150. Garland, Arlington, and Fort Worth also made the top 100 list, ranked at 45th, 49th, and 77th respectively.

It's important to note that while the job market may be strong in these cities, it's still important to consider the socioeconomics of the area as well. Factors such as transportation, housing, and the overall cost of living can have a big impact on your overall quality of life. It's also worth considering what type of job you're looking for and if the industries in these cities align with your career goals.

If you're considering a move to one of these cities, it might be helpful to do some additional research and see if it's the right fit for you. This could include looking at crime rates, school districts, and the overall culture and atmosphere of the area. It might also be helpful to talk to people who currently live and work in these cities to get a better understanding of what it's really like.

Ultimately, the decision of where to find a new job is a personal one and will depend on your individual circumstances and priorities. But the WalletHub study can be a helpful starting point in your search and may help you narrow down your options.